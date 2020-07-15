Massachusetts Postal Workers Executive Board Endorses Sen. Ed Markey

The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) of Massachusetts Executive Board announced its endorsement of Ed Markey for re-election to the United States Senate.

The American Postal Workers Union is an AFL-CIO affiliate that represents over 200,000 USPS employees and retirees, as well as nearly 2,000 private-sector mail workers. Its Massachusetts chapter includes workers in the Clerk, Maintenance, Motor Vehicle Service, or Support Services divisions across the state.

APWU of Massachusetts President Lorraine Sawyer and APWU of Massachusetts Legislative Director Scott Hoffman stated, “The American Postal Workers Union of Massachusetts Executive Board has endorsed the re-election of Senator Ed Markey. Senator Markey’s voting record reflects a genuine concern for the working women and men of our state and our country that is unmatched by anyone in our delegation and that alone should merit our support, but his concern and support for all postal workers during these most trying of times only solidified our support to return to the United States Senate.”

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor pandemic keeps the Massachusetts postal workers from doing their essential jobs each day,” Senator Ed Markey said. “I am proud to have the support of the postal workers of Massachusetts, workers who connect us with life saving medication, critical information, and letters from loved ones. We must provide these workers with the proper compensation, protection, and health care that they deserve. I’m proud to have their support, and look forward to working with them and fighting in the Senate to fully fund the USPS.”

The APWU of Massachusetts is a federation of all APWU Local Unions within the state of Massachusetts, committed to the social, economic and educational betterment of Postal employees and the improvement of Postal services.

The APWU of Massachusetts’ Executive Board support of Ed Markey builds on the endorsement of the Postal Workers Local #4553, which serves 610 employees throughout Central Massachusetts, and continues Senator Markey’s strong support from a range of labor unions, including: UNITE HERE Local 26, AFSCME, SEIU 888, SEIU 32BJ, CWA 1400, AFGE, the American Federation of Teachers, and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

In May, Senator Markey visited postal workers in Shrewsbury and thanked them for their dedication to serving millions of families across Massachusetts in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Markey has stood with essential workers impacted by the pandemic and fought for legislation to support them and their families. In February, he attended a rally at Logan Airport with UNITE HERE Local 26 airline catering workers calling for fair wages and affordable healthcare, and in June, stood with Four Seasons workers to ensure they received their full severance pay and were recalled after the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, Senate Markey stood with Stop & Shop employees to demand the company reinstate hazard pay.

Senator Markey has served in the United States Senate since winning the special election in 2013 and has amassed a deep record on environmental, climate, gun safety, and consumer protection issues. He co-authored the Green New Deal, and his leadership has led to legislation to address the humanitarian crisis on the southern border, protect LGBTQI rights, and ensure that Donald Trump cannot launch a nuclear first strike without Congressional approval.