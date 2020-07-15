Local Man Arraigned on Several Charges

Special to the Journal

Klein Ulysse, 20, of Revere was arraigned July 8 for numerous firearm, drug and receiving stolen property charges in connection with an alleged looting incident in the City of Boston following a protest on May 31.

Ulysee, was located in Fairfield Maine on July 1, and arrested on an outstanding warrant by Revere, Mass State Police and Maine State Police.

Members of the Revere Police Narcotic/Gang Unit and the Massachusetts State Police received information in early June that Ulysse was allegedly in possession of stolen jewelry from Lord and Taylor on Boylston St. in Boston and was attempting to sell it. A follow up investigation ensued with a search warrant granted out of Chelsea District Court. Two semi-automatic firearms, 265 rounds of ammunition, cash and several pieces of jewelry identified as stolen property from Lord and Taylor were recovered from Ulysses’ Revere address.

Ulysee, is being held on 150,000 cash bail and is expected back to Chelsea District Court on July 30.