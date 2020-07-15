Chelsea Curves Construction Look-ahead through July 25

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

ROUTE 1 TRAFFIC IMPACTS

•ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the left lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

•ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

CARTER STREET RAMP WEEKEND CLOSURES

•The Carter Street off-ramp will be closed on Friday, July 17 at 7 a.m. until Sunday at July 19 at 10 p.m.

•Traffic will be detoured to the Route 16 West exit towards Everett to take Revere Beach Parkway to Everett Avenue.

SILVER LINE

ALTERNATING SINGLE LANE BUS TRAFFIC

•The Silver Line Busway will continue to have single lane bus traffic where the Line passes through the Silver Line Gateway underneath the Chelsea Viaduct. This single lane bus traffic will help to facilitate safe bridge construction.

•Silver Line service will be maintained without interruption or delay using alternating direction bus traffic. The alternation of direction will be controlled by MBTA police and flaggers.

•The single, alternating lane condition has now been extended through Friday, July 24.

LOCAL STREET CLOSURES

•ORANGE STREET will be temporarily closed on Friday, July 17 at 7 a.m. until Saturday July 18 at 3 p.m.

•ARLINGTON STREET will be temporarily closed on July 22 during the day (7 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

WORK HOURS

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

DESCRIPTION OF SCHEDULED WORK

•ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Bridge deck and gutter repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. We will continue to remove bridge deck and install new bridge deck through the Chelsea Curves.

•ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

•UNDERNEATH ROUTE 1: Crews will replace and paint steel; power wash and paint columns and support beams; excavate, erect steel; place new concrete columns; and deliver steel beams from the new bridge deck.