Obituaries 07-08-2020

Ann Festa

Retired Revere Public School teacher and administrator

Ann Festa of Revere died unexpectedly on July 6.

A graduate of RHS, class of 1970, she went on to Salem State to receive a degree in education as well as her Masters Degree. Ann taught for many years in Revere Public Schools before becoming an Administrator at the Garfield School from which she retired in 2010.

The devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Camille (Esposito) Festa, she was the beloved wife of Dan Mello, dear sister of Joseph Festa, Jr. and his wife, Elaine of Revere and John Festa and his wife, Jamie of Lynnfield; cherished aunt of Joseph III, Gerard, Morgan and John Jr.; great aunt of Camden, Calee and Alayna.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass celebrating Ann’s life on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at St Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere. Due to Covid-19, Masks are required before entering the church and social distance guidelines and capacity limits are in force. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s memory to MSPCA 350 S, Huntington Ave, Boston MA 02130 Entombment will be private. Please leave a message or share a memory in our guestbook www.Buonfiglio.com.

Cosimo Colella

Retiree of Boston’s Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on July 7 for Cosimo Colella, 76, who passed away on July 2 following a brief illness.

Cosimo was a retiree of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel of Boston. He enjoyed playing bocci with the Rosetti Seniors of Revere and on hot summer days, he was a regular at Constitution Beach in East Boston with his circle of friends.

The beloved husband of 49 years to Annamaria (Giunta), he was the cherished father of David Colella and his wife, Marie of Peabody and Diana Miller and her husband, Gary of Lynn; devoted grandfather “Nonno” to Kylie, Owen, Mason, Nicolas and Maxwell; dear brother of Lidia Minichiello and her husband,

Armando and Giuseppe Colella and his wife, Maria, all of Milan, Italy and Antonella Cataldo and her late husband, Pasquale of Melrose. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Remembrances may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund, 22 Lowe St., Revere, MA 02151. Funeral Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Mary Harty

Retired Nurse’s Aide

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately for Mary P. (Killilea) Harty, 90, who passed in the loving presence of her Lord and family on Thursday, July 2 at her residence in Revere following a brief illness. She was 90 years old. Due to the current restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Funeral Mass will be announced at a later time by the family.

Mary was born, raised and educated in Ballygar, Ireland. She came to the United States in 1957 and settled in the Boston area. As a young woman, Mary secured an administrative position with the Sears & Roebuck Corporation for several years.

She met her future husband, Thomas F. Harty, while attending a dance in Boston. The couple married on April 29, 1960 and settled in Revere, where Mary spent the next 60 years of her life.

Mary was an extremely dedicated mother and proudly raised her five children. She instilled values of faith, wisdom, family and kindness in her children by her daily actions and deeds. Mary became a Nurses Aid in 1976 at the Grover Manor Hospital in Revere, where she worked for many years, later taking a position at the Woodlawn Manor Nursing Home in Everett and then at the Chelsea Soldier’s Home. Mary’s caring personality, Irish brogue and warm smile is what made many of her patients feel comforted while she was caring for them.

She was very proud of her Irish Heritage but was also proud to be an Irish American. Mary retired in 1985 and enjoyed her time traveling to be with family in the U.S., Canada and Ireland. With her family was always where she wanted to be. Her children and grandchildren defined her life and she was famous for creations that she knit for family and friends.

She was the loving and proud mother of Kevin F. Harty of Revere, David T. Harty and his wife, Carolyn of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Maureen E. Harty of Quincy, Thomas M. Harty of Salem and Michael J. Harty and his wife, Lillia of Keller, TX; adored grandmother of Reed James, Olivia Mary, Trevor Matthew and Skye Sophia; dear sister of Patrick Killilea of Galway, Ireland and the late Matthew Killilea and Joseph Killilea. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews.

Funeral Arrangements under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

John Lunde

Former manager of Purcell’s Restaurant and bartender at Logan Airport

John R. Lunde of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston and Revere, passed away on July 1, at the age of 81.

John was born and raised in East Boston. He was the manager at Purcell’s Restaurant in Boston for many years as well as a Bartender at Logan Airport.

The devoted son of the late Albert and Helen (MacEachern) Lunde, he was the beloved father of Helen Lunde of Charlotte, NC and John R. Lunde II of Revere, dear brother of Lois Pagliuca and her late husband, Emelio, Dolores Ricciardi and her late husband, Joseph, Helen Serino and her husband, Tony and the late Phillip Lunde and his late wife, Louise, the late William Lunde, the late Richard Lunde and the late Barbara Gallinaro and her late husband, Teddy. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. John was born and raised in East Boston.

Because of the ongoing concerns and restrictions on public gatherings due to Covid-19, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. To leave a message or share a memory please visit our guestbook at www.buonfiglio.com

Michael T. Bruni

His indomitable spirit encouraged his family to persist in face of many struggles.

Michael Thomas Bruni passed away on June 27th at the age of 72 after a valiant, lifelong struggle with physical disabilities.

Michael was the son of the late Louis J. Bruni and Lillian Bodnaruk Bruni of Revere and Lynnfield. He leaves behind his siblings: Thomas M. Bruni and his partner, Kay Onan of Roslindale, Carol Bruni of Melrose, Stephan L. Bruni of Gray, Maine and Susan Maria Lagorio of Amesbury. Michael will be missed by his loving nieces and nephews: Cathleen Forand and her husband, Eric, Christine Fiorentino and her husband, Thomas, Michael Bruni and his wife, Lauren, Eric Bruni, Stephan Bruni, Maria Gritz and her husband Clay, Peter Lagorio and Gregory Lagorio. Michael was also blessed with eleven grand nieces and grand nephews who will remember him fondly.

Though Michael’s life was one of challenge and adversity, he was never heard to complain about his many physical disabilities or the pain he endured throughout his life. Michael possessed a very sunny disposition and was a source of great strength and comfort to his family. Although he was limited by his physical disabilities, he outshone all others in the family with his intellectual and emotional capabilities. Michael was the man to whom his family went to for counsel and advice. His indomitable spirit encouraged his family to persist in face of many struggles. Michael was the brother and uncle who was able to get us through many college exams and term papers. Michael was selfless and patient and never hesitated to help anyone in need. His temperament made his choice to volunteer for the Samaritans a natural one. He helped many with his compassionate words of comfort.

Michael graduated from the Cotting School and the University of Massachusetts. He had a passion for history and was most happy researching and studying the history of World War II. His special interest was in the D-Day invasion and the battle of the Hurtgen Forest where his father fought and was wounded.

Michael was fascinated with cameras and was a fine nature photographer. He loved to travel New England in the autumn months to photograph classic barns and farmhouses.

Another passion was his collections of pipes, especially the Meerschaums and the English. A very special event in our family was when Michael would recite the Night Before Christmas, sitting by the fire, smoking his Meerschaum, surrounded by his nieces and nephews.

God gave him to us as an inspiration, someone to encourage us to be our better selves. We will have to work hard to live up to his example.

Services will be private. Should friends or family desire, remembrances may be made to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave, Lexington MA, 02421. Funeral Arrangements under the direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Dorothy Grace Polito

Of Melrose Dorothy Grace Polito, 33, of Melrose MA, formerly of East Boston, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Melrose Wakefield Hospital due to complications from staph and sepsis infection. Born in Boston, MA on October 20, 1986, she was the cherished daughter of Ronaele (Small) Polito of East Boston and the late Richard Polito. Dorothy was a graduate of East Boston High School Class of 2005, attended Bunker Hill Community College, Gibbs College, and later earned her Practical Nursing Certificate in 2013 at the Medical Professional Institute in Malden, MA. She was the devoted mother of three-year-old Illyana Polito and the fiancé of Michael Murray of Melrose, MA. Dorothy was the adored sister of Everett Fraser of East Boston and Richard Polito of Winthrop. She was the loving niece of Catherine Clapp of Rosedale, Maryland, Lillian Nesbit and Samuel Small of East Boston, Suzanne Small of Everett, and the late Carol Kilbreth, Louise Shepherd, Marion Cheffro, Patricia Brown, Charles Small, William Small and Barbara McCormack. She is also survived by many loving family members and friends. Family and friends will honor Dorothy’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, East Boston, MA on Wednesday, July 8th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.