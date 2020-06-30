Parks and Rec Fourth of July Celebration at SBA is Cancelled

Mike Hinojosa, director of the Revere Parks and Recreation Department, confirmed that the annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Susan B. Anthony School fields has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state-ordered guidelines for large-scale gatherings.

The annual celebration draws many children and their families for a fun-filled day of games, contests, amusements, and food.

“We couldn’t do it because it doesn’t fall under state guidelines with that many people gathering in one place,” said Hinojosa.

Earlier the Revere Beach Partnership announced that the International Sand Sculpting Festival on Revere Beach had been canceled for this year.