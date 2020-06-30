COVID-19 Update: Revere Seeing Average of 3.4 Case Increase per Week

As of June 25, the City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to monitor impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and develop policies and procedures to maintain public health and safety for all in Revere. As of June 25, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 1,786 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. The City is averaging 3.4 new cases per week.

As the State’s phased reopening plan continues to progress and key metrics continue to trend downward, the City is urging residents, especially residents over the age of 65 and those with chronic conditions, to remain vigilant, stay safer at home, and wear a mask and practice social distancing when away from home.

“We’re grateful to all our residents for doing their part to get our numbers down to where they are today. We have to continue to be smart if we want reopening to progress further and avoid situations we are seeing in other states where cases are now reaching new highs,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We are looking forward to providing programming that supports a safe and healthy summer, and we need everyone to keep doing their part.”

Today Revere Parks and Recreation released its Summer 2020 Program offerings. Through hard work and ongoing collaboration with the Revere Board of Health, Parks & Rec has developed offerings to create a safe and healthy environment for summer activities, while engaging young people with in-person programming. Many of the summer activities have a maximum occupancy of 10 and will take place outside whenever possible. Other safety precautions and guidelines specific to certain activities are available in the 2020 Summer Program guide, available at www.revererec.org. Pre-registration is required for most activities and you can register and pay for most programs by phone at 781-286-8190. As part of its strategy to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among vulnerable populations, the City of Revere is also continuing its mobile Covid-19 testing program for veterans and senior housing facilities through a partnership with Cambridge Health Alliance and Cataldo Ambulance. To-date, more than 200 tests have been administered at two facilities in the City. Testing is being made available on-site to all residents who would like to be tested, and visits are being coordinated in collaboration with individual management entities. Mobile testing helps to proactively identify and isolate asymptomatic individuals and monitor trends.