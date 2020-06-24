News from the Revere Beautification Committee: RBC Looking for Beautifully Landscaped Homes and Businesses

It seems that warm weather will never come to Revere this year. Just when we think that we have turned the corner, winter-like temperatures return with a vengeance!

The Revere Beautification Committee (RBC) would like to have all residents start thinking of the spring and summer temperatures that will eventually make their way to Revere and we will need your help during that time.

Every year, the RBC recognizes homes and businesses that take special pride in the appearance of their property and the organization needs your help in identifying the people who make the extra effort to beautify their property. After all, you are the person who may live next to a very special property or ride by such a property on your way to work or to the gym or to shop. Who would be better qualified to identify a home/business that deserves to be recognized?

Members of the RBC travel throughout the city during the warm weather searching for homes that meet this criteria, but it is impossible for us to see every property in the city. Therefore, we could use your eyes to help us find worthy properties to recognize. We are asking all residents to let us know when you see a property that you think should be recognized for the effort that the owner has expended in making their property beautiful.

As an added incentive, the RBC is thanking the person who lets us know of a property that has been named “Beautiful Home” by giving a gift card to a local store.

It’s easy to do.

Just call the RBC at 781- 485 – 2770 and leave the address of the property that you think should be considered and we will do the rest. We thank you in advance for all the help that you can give us. Please remember to call the Revere Beautification Committee to nominate your candidate for “Beautiful Home of the Month” award. Be sure to leave a way to reach you if your nominee is named “Beautiful Home” so that we can give you your gift certificate.

A welcome sign — a beautified island area

Special to the Journal

It is such a welcome sight!! There is nothing quite so lovely as “the flowers that bloom in the spring”. After the usual New England winter, the flowers are always welcome. But, at this particular time, the sight of them is really special. Just looking at them makes one smile ordinarily, but during this trying time, they signify hope and the start of a new beginning.

While driving along Squire Road notice that there is an area at the end of Pemberton Street that is abloom with lovely flowers. Such a welcome sight for all to see! The voluntary cleaning and planting of this area has been done by Ippolito Snow Services, one of the many RBC island sponsors.

The Revere Beautification Committee (RBC) commends the Ippolito family for their continuing commitment and attention to this island and to the city. The RBC and all of the residents of Revere thank them for providing us with such a lovely diversion during this time of uncertainty.