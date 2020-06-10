Special Event Scheduled for RHS Seniors Today

Everybody can agree the Class of 2020 across the United States got a raw deal.

For hundreds of Revere High School (RHS) seniors, the last year of high school is a right of passage and one that is remembered for a lifetime.

The final year of high school is usually filled with a tremendous amount of excitement and accomplishment.

However, the Class of 2020 has been living in a strange time since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools back in March.

The usual traditions of senior prom, senior day and, above all, graduation exercises have all been cancelled.

To help bring back a little normalcy to the lives of seniors robbed of what was to be their greatest year, RHS administrators have planned a special event today (Wednesday) to honor the Class of 2020.

According to RHS Assistant Principal Leeanne Collura on Wednesday, June 10 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. 450 RHS senior graduates will be parading through the high school parking lot to celebrate their senior year, and to pick up caps, gowns, and yearbooks.

“Roughly 60 faculty members will line the “parade route” with their decorated cars to cheer on our Class of 2020,” said Collura.

RHS Principal John Perella said, “Our senior class has demonstrated grace and maturity as both individuals and student leaders during this challenging time in our community and country. We are so very proud of their accomplishments and look forward to the great work they will engage in moving forward.”

Revere Public School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly said RHS has been working as a community to give the Class of 2020 something to remember. “We are working as a community to celebrate our graduates in numerous ways since their traditional right of passage has been impacted by COVID,” said Kelly. “ In addition to this event, we ordered lawn signs for each graduate and are planning a semi-private graduation ceremony with Grade 12 students and their parents for August. Community members also purchased a banner to celebrate these students which will hang near city hall. We are incredibly proud of the class of 2020 and are trying to show that spirit. We know they will accomplish great things.”