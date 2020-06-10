Price Rite Marketplace to Donate More than $131,000 to Area Food Banks

Price Rite Marketplace announced its annual Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign has raised more than $131,000 for area food banks. From November through December 2019, Price Rite Marketplace stores throughout Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island collect donations at checkout for food banks across the eight states its stores serve to support the fight against hunger. The supermarket brand has raised over $1.8 million for the Check-Out Hunger initiative since 2002.

Price Rite Marketplace of Fall River was the top fundraising store, raising more than $14,000 during the campaign for The Greater Boston Food Bank.

“Food insecurity has always been a challenge in our communities, but now, more than ever, our neighbors are faced with it, sometimes for the first time,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “We greatly appreciate the support and generosity of our customers and associates, whose contributions help make a difference in the communities we serve at a time when it is needed most.”

Food banks receiving funds from the campaign include: in Connecticut: Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare; in Maryland: Capital Area Food Bank and Maryland Food Bank; in Massachusetts: Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, The Greater Boston Food Bank and Worcester County Food Bank; in New Hampshire: New Hampshire Food Bank; in New Jersey: Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Food Bank of South Jersey; in New York: FeedMore WNY, Food Bank of Central New York, Foodlink and Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York; in Pennsylvania: Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Helping Harvest, Philabundance, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank; and in Rhode Island: Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Price Rite Marketplace is a committed member of its local community, and fighting hunger is at the heart of Price Rite Marketplace's charitable giving. The supermarket brand fights food insecurity through its support of local food banks, the annual Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign and partnership with Feed The Children. Price Rite Marketplace contributes approximately $500,000 annually to local food banks and food pantries to benefit local families in need within the communities its stores serve.