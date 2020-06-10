News Briefs

City of Revere Resumes Street Sweeping Enforcement June 15

After being paused due to COVID-19, street sweeping enforcement will resume on Monday, June 15. The City of Revere Parking Department is working on plans for the 2020 Resident Parking Sticker program, and more details will be shared with residents as details are solidified. For now, the Parking Department is advising residents to follow the same rules of the 2019 program and wait until further notice from the City regarding 2020 resident parking stickers.

MVES Seeks Volunteers for New Social Engagement Program

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is seeking volunteers for its new Social Engagement Program to help improve the health and well-being of isolated older adults in the community by providing meaningful social connection—whether it be through regular visits, telephone calls, or email.

The Social Engagement Program will provide focused intervention on the poor health and wellness outcomes linked to loneliness and social isolation, a problem that is impacting older adults in epidemic proportions, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. With the recruitment and training of volunteers, this new service will become a reality in the lives of many isolated older adults in MVES’ communities that will continue after the pandemic subsides. Bilingual volunteers are also needed to help us serve individuals of ethnic diversity

As part of the program, volunteers will be paired up with consumers who are participants in MVES’ home care program. Volunteers will connect with participants in a variety of ways that meet the needs of the consumer and the volunteer. Connection options will include: a Telephone Reassurance Program, where a volunteer calls the isolated individual and provides a social contact and friendly conversation; an Email Correspondence, for online engagement with others via technology; and a Friendly Visitor Program*, in which the consumer receives home visits that focus on in-person socialization and companionship.

You can make a difference as a Social Engagement Program volunteer and play an important role to combat the effects of social isolation for isolated older adults in your community. If you would like to learn more about volunteering for the MVES Social Engagement Program, please contact Leah Mulrenan at (781) 388-2375 or [email protected]

* The Friendly Visitor Program will begin when determined it is safe to visit consumers in their homes.

Sunrise Movement Boston Chapter Endorses Gravellese for State Rep.

Joe Gravellese’s campaign for State Representative was endorsed this week by the Boston chapter of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led organization that seeks to protect the environment, create new jobs, and address the climate crisis, in order to invest in the next generation.

Gravellese is running in the Democratic primary on September 1 in the 16th Suffolk District (Revere, Chelsea, Saugus).

“Joe has extensive experience in both state and city government, achieving environmental legislative accomplishments – including legislation to repair gas leaks, and being part of the team that successfully fought to close the polluting Salem Coal Plant,” said the announcement from Sunrise Boston.

“Joe is centering climate and justice issues, highlighting the connections at every opportunity. He is the candidate in this race truly speaking to the important issues that face young people in Massachusetts today.”

“I’m proud to be endorsed by Sunrise Boston,” said Gravellese. “High school students, college students, and other young leaders are demanding that politicians address their concerns, and invest in their future.”

“Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus have been particularly hard hit by environmental hazards like increasing tailpipe emissions, polluting fossil fuel infrastructure, and the nearby trash incinerator,” he added. “This added to COVID-19’s horrible impact on our communities. This endorsement reflects the fact that my campaign has made it a priority to address environmental and public health hazards.”

Nichols College Students Named to Spring 2020 Honors List

Many hard-working students at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., have achieved Dean’s List or President’s List honors during the spring 2020 semester.

The Dean’s List and President’s List give recognition to those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. In order to be included on the Dean’s List, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester. Students whose semester grade point average is 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- will receive President’s List honors.

Cal Capozzi a Sports Management major at Nichols College from Revere is named to the Dean’s List.

Robert Cobb a Sports Management major at Nichols College from Revere is named to the Dean’s List.

