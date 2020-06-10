Class of 2020 Graduates from Northeast Metro Tech

Superintendent David DiBarri and Principal Carla Scuzzarella are pleased to announce the graduation of 286 students from Northeast Metro Tech.

“We could not be more proud to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of the Class of 2020,” Superintendent DiBarri said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have shown perseverance and determination. Congratulations to each and every one of you, and we wish you all the best as you take your next steps.”

Northeast Metro Tech held 16 socially distanced, in-person commencement events over the course of four days last week, beginning on Monday, June 1, and ending Thursday, June 4. Graduations were spaced two hours apart, and students and their families were allowed to stand together during the ceremony while staying at least six feet from other families. Students were given personalized Class of 2020 face masks and family members were encouraged to wear their own face masks or coverings as well.

“I’m sure most of you don’t know that my very first day as principal here was your first day at Northeast,” Principal Scuzzarella said. “We walked into this school together. Here you are today, 720 days of high school are behind you. You made it. You learned that you are resilient, you are able to withstand and recover from difficult conditions. These past two months have been challenging, but I could not be any prouder of each and every one of you than I am right now.”

The Class of 2020 Valedictorian is Gianna Petkewich, a dental assisting student of Saugus. She was also the Vocational Student of the Year.

“We may have lost the rest of our Senior year yet we have gained an immense amount of support for one another,” she said. “I have had the chance to experience four unforgettable years of high school. From meeting the best of people to finding what my future career will be, I am grateful for the memories and opportunities Northeast has given me.”

Petkewich plans to attend Regis College in the fall and major in dental hygiene on a pre-dental track.

“If you set your mind to do something and put the effort into it, you can do it,” she said. “If your path is college, work, or the military, it is your decision and you will excel. It has been an insane roller coaster ride, Class of 2020, and I couldn’t imagine riding any of it without you.”

The Salutatorian is David Zuluaga Reyes, a drafting and design student of Revere. Zuluaga Reyes plans to attend the Wentworth Institute of Technology and study architecture.

“The pandemic has affected so many things, including our ability to be with each other,” he said. “Even so, our time is now. We’re growing up and deciding what our future holds. We wear these robes today to signify that we are moving forward. We graduate today to show that we are ready for what comes next, whatever that may be.”

Class President Jake Coppola, a carpentry student of Revere, gave a speech celebrating his fellow classmates as well. He plans to attend the University of New Hampshire in the fall.

“Many things in life are guaranteed, yet, as we all found out in the recent months, nothing is promised,” he said. “Well Class of 2020, through thick and thin, good days, bad days, full days, half days, warm days and snow days, we made it. We should all be extremely proud of each other.”

Additional Class of 2020 officers include Vice President Chloe Heffernan of Melrose, Secretary Eliana Coppola of Saugus, Treasurer Danielle Jones of Woburn, and Promotional Officers Gabriel Valverde of Malden and Alexis Braga of Saugus.

The 2020 Craftsmanship Awards were given to the following students in the following programs:

• Business Technology – Bladimir Pinto, of Revere; Angelo Sepe, of Revere; and Alex Vasquez, of Chelsea.

• Carpentry – Eduardo Duarte Lizardo, of Revere.

• Dental Assisting – Tommy Merida Lopez, of Revere.

• Design Visual – Mia Cambriello, of Revere.

• Drafting and Design – David Zuluaga Reyes, of Revere

• Electrical – Owen Forte, of Revere.

• Health Assisting – Gianna Di Platzi, of Revere.

• Robotics and Automation – Antonio Cianciaruso, of Revere.

Videos taken from each ceremony will be compiled into one video and will be shared with students and their families within the next week.