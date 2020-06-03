City COVID-19 Update: Mayor Arrigo Announces Phased Return of In-Person City Operations

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to monitor impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and develop policies and procedures to maintain public health and safety for all in Revere. As of June 2, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 1,664 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. The City is averaging 13 new cases a day.

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced a phased return of in-person City operations. On Monday, June 1, City Hall opened to staff only, with new safety guidelines and protocols in place, including mandatory daily health checks, a combination of in-office and work from home arrangements with staggering schedules, and masks required for all employees when they are away from their personal work space. Departments are required to clean their work spaces routinely, and frequently touched surfaces throughout the building are being sanitized daily. Cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer has been distributed to each department. This week staff is focused on preparing departmental operations to allow the public to safely return to City Hall for necessary business.

Parking meter fees have also gone into effect after being paused due to COVID-19, and street sweeping enforcement will resume on June 15. The City of Revere Parking Department is working on plans for the 2020 Resident Parking Sticker program, and more details will be shared with residents as details are solidified. For now, the Parking Department is advising residents to follow the same rules of the 2019 program and wait until further notice from the City regarding 2020 resident parking stickers.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is actively working on plans to open parks and playgrounds to the public by next week. More details of safety precautions and restrictions in place will be announced this week.