Revere Fire Rescue Boaters Stranded in Dense Fog

May 27, 2020

Shown above, left to right, firefighter Louis lovine Jr., Lt. Cory Robson, and firefighter Giancarlo Pani, all from Engine Company 5, Group 1.The small outboard-motor craft carrying the four men lost power and stalled about 250 yards off shore east of Bickford Avenue about 10:30 p.m. as the four made their way back from a Memorial Day fishing trip. Pines residents heard the men's cries for help and called authorities. Revere Harbormaster John Hurley was on the scene and communicated with Coast Guard and Revere Fire. After considering the heavy fog and shallow, low-tide water which threatened a rescue by boat, firefighters donned cold-water rescue suits and waded into the water and were able to guide the boat back to shore. No injuries were reported.