Police Briefs 05-27-2020

Weekly Crime Report

These are among the calls to which the Revere Police Department responded during the past week.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

0810: MV stop for a CMVI on Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1113: Noise disturbance on Prospect Ave. The officer spoke to the person.

1200: Disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1245: MVA on Squire Rd. One MV was towed.

1251: A MV was reported stolen on Gage Ave. The officer will file a report.

1349: MV stop for a CMVI at Broadway and Cushman Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1508: Unwanted person on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.

1516: MV stop for a CMVI on Washington Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1522: MV stop for a CMVI at Lucia Ave. and Malden St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1531: MV stop for a CMVI at Lucia Ave. and Malden St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1546: Disturbance on Lantern Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1706: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1757: MV stop for a CMVI on Centennial Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1833: Disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1845: MVA at Essex St. and Park Ave. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1919: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

1931: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

1947: Domestic disturbance on Cushman Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2154: Noise disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.

2309: Noise disturbance on Endicott Ave. The officer restored the peace.

MONDAY, MAY 18

0656: Medical aid on Hauman St. One person was transported to the hospital.

0710: An illegally-parked motor vehicle (MV) on Shirley Ave. was ordered towed.

0819: An illegally-parked motor vehicle (MV) at Shirley Ave. and Highland St. was ordered towed.

0939: An illegally-parked motor vehicle (MV) on Pemberton St. was ordered towed.

1008: An officer stopped a MV at Butler Circle for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1144: Disturbance on Beach St. The office provided assistance.

1151: An officer stopped a MV at American Legion Highway and Revere St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1211: An officer stopped a MV at No. Shore Rd. and York St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1224: An officer stopped a MV on No. Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1232: An officer stopped a MV on No. Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1300: An officer served a domestic abuse prevention restraining order (209A order) upon a Raymond Rd. resident.

1312: Unwanted person on Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

1408: Blocked driveway on Sumner St. The officer issued a parking ticket.

1512: An officer served a domestic abuse prevention restraining order (209A order) upon an Endicott Ave. resident.

1540: An officer stopped a MV on the Revere Beach Parkway for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1555: An officer stopped a MV on Shirley Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1606: An officer stopped a MV on the Lynn Marsh Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1631: Disturbance on Fernwood Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1648: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1719: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1731: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1737: Motor vehicle accident (MVA) on Squire Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1741: Suspicious activity on Endicott Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1745: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1751: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1820: An officer stopped a MV on Ocean Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1825: Domestic disturbance on North Shore Rd. The officers arrested Zahia Zahaf, 49, of North Shore Rd., on charges of assault & battery upon a family or household member, assault & battery upon a person 60 years of age or older, and malicious destruction of property under $1200.

1851: Disabled MV on Broadway. The officer provided assistance.

1956: A trespass tow of a MV on Ocean Ave. was reported.

2133: Domestic disturbance on Revere St. The officer restored the peace.

2223: An officer stopped a MV on Malden St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

2233: Domestic disturbance on Michael Rd. The officer restored the peace.

2240: Domestic disturbance on Ward St. The officer spoke to the party.

2247: Medical aid on State Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

0353: Medical aid on Genesee St. A person was transported to the hospital.

0537: Suspicious activity on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer provided assistance.

0608: Medical aid on Fernwood St. A person was transported to the hospital.

0715: Disabled motor vehicle (MV) on VFW Parkway. The MV was towed.

0742: Unwanted person on Winthrop Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

0954: An officer stopped a MV on American Legion Highway at Harris St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1032: Domestic disturbance on Centennial Ave. A person was transported to the Whidden.

1111: Larceny on Beach St. The officer issued a summons for the criminal charge of larceny by check under $1200 to a 39 year old female from East Boston.

1115: An officer stopped a MV on Lynn St. at Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1250: Disturbance on Beach St. The officer spoke to the subject.

1315: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1319: MVA on Winthrop Ave. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1329: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1336: Unwanted person on Washburn Ave. The officer spoke to the subject.

1337: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1358: An officer stopped a MV on North Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1409: An officer stopped a MV on No. Shore Rd. The officer issued a citation to the operator, a 31 year-old male from Lynn, for the criminal charges of operating a MV with a suspended license and negligent operation of a MV.

1450: An officer stopped a MV on the Lynn Marsh Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1519: An officer stopped a MV on Adams St. at Cushman Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1524: Threats on East Mountain Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1538: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1547: Domestic disturbance on Centennial Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1608: Noise disturbance on Sagamore St. The officer restored the peace.

1609: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1615: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. at Haith St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1649: Unwanted person on Glendale St. The officer provided assistance.

1704: An officer stopped a MV on No. Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1737: An officer stopped a MV on Washington Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1747: An officer served a 209A order upon a Revere Beach Parkway resident.

1756: Violation of a 209A order on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer issued a summons to a 20 year-old male from Boston for the criminal charge of violating a 209A order.

1831: A MV was reported stolen on Dana St.

1840: Parking complaint at Arlington Ave. and James St. The officer provided assistance.

1859: An officer stopped a MV on No. Shore Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1922: An officer stopped a MV on Beach St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1927: Domestic disturbance on Charger St. The officer spoke to the subject.

1956: An officer arrested a 38 year-old Vinal St. male on an outstanding warrant.

2009: Parking complaint on Dix St. One MV was towed.

2148: Domestic disturbance on Charger St. The officer restored the peace.

2149: Suspicious activity on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.

2212: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on VFW Parkway. The officer issued a citation to the operator, a 31 year-old male from Peabody, for the criminal charges of operating an uninsured MV and concealing a number plate. The officer also cited the operator for the civil infractions of having an open container of alcohol while operating an MV and operating an unregistered MV.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

0045: Noise disturbance on Alden Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0130: Noise disturbance on Tuckerman St. The officer provided assistance.

0150: Noise disturbance on Natant Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0345: Unwanted person on American Legion Highway. The officer restored the peace.

0712: Disturbance between tenant and landlord. The officer spoke to the subject.

0915: Unwanted person on Fairfield St. The officer spoke to the subject

0950: Unwanted person on No. Shore Rd. The officer spoke to the subject.

1001: A 209A order was served upon a Kingman Ave. resident.

1046: Parking complaint on Fiske St. The officer had the MV moved.

1053: Noise disturbance on Highland St. The officer spoke to the subject.

1227: An officer stopped a MV at Copeland Circle for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1231: MVA at Whiten Ave. Extension. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1256: Unwanted person on VFW Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

1309: Harassing phone calls on Revere St. The officer restored the peace.

1333: An officer stopped a MV on Salem St. at Franklin St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1337: Animal complaint on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer spoke to the subject.

1344: An officer stopped a MV on Salem St. at Franklin St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1350: An officer stopped a MV on Salem St. at Franklin St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1359: An officer stopped a MV on Salem St. at Liberty Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1416: An officer stopped a MV on Salem St. at Franklin St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1442: An officer stopped a MV on No. Shore Rd. at Agawam St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1514: An officer stopped a MV at Mahoney Circle for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1518: Suspicious activity on Joseph Rd. The officer provided assistance.

1539: Parked MV blocking a driveway on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.

1541: Animal complaint on Park Ave. The officer will file a report.

1628: Complaint on Shawmut St. The officer restored the peace.

1702: Suspicious activity on VFW Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

1726: An officer stopped a MV on the Parkway for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1752: Parked MV blocking a driveway on Wilson St. The officer issued a parking ticket.

1833: Sudden death on Larkin St. The officer will file a report.

1901: An officer stopped a MV on Revere Beach Blvd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1910: MVA on No. Shore Rd. and Oak Island St. One MV was towed.

1948: Disturbance on Rice Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2122: An officer stopped an MV on VFW Parkway for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

2209: Disturbance on Michael Rd. The officer restored the peace.

2248: An officer stopped an MV on American Legion Highway for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

2335: An officer stopped an MV on Squire Rd. for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI). The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

2354: Noise disturbance on Ward St. The officer restored the peace.