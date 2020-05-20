Construction Update: Tobin Curves Project Construction: Looking Ahead Through May 30

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

• Route 1 Northbound : Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the left lane. Two of three travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

• Route 1 Southbound : Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. Two of three travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

• Lane Reductions : the reductions of Route 1 to a single lane in each direction scheduled for the weekend of 5/29 – 6/1 are no longer needed as the work associated with them has already been accomplished through the prior spring reductions. The second phase of lane reductions will take place during mid-summer 2020 at the earliest. Additional information will be made available when these reductions are rescheduled.

Carter Street Ramp Weekend Closures

•The Carter Street off-ramp will be temporarily closed for the weekend of 5/29 to 6/1. Work will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and end on Monday at 5 a.m.

•Traffic will be detoured to the Route 16 West exit towards Everett to take Revere Beach Parkway to Everett Avenue.

Bennett Memorial Parking Lot (Chestnut Street) Closures

•The Grant Bennett Memorial Parking Lot closed on 5/18 at 10:00 a.m. through 5/23 at 5 a.m. This closure will allow work to continue to be done on the Tobin Bridge/ChelseaCurves rehabilitation.

•Displaced vehicles may be parked at La Escuela Williams School (John A. Browne Middle School) parking lot.

Silver Line

Alternating Single Lane Bus Traffic

•The Silverline busway will continue to have single lane bus traffic where the Line passes through the Silverline Gateway underneath the Chelsea Viaduct. This single lane bus traffic will help to facilitate safe bridge construction.

•Silverline service will be maintained without interruption or delay using alternating direction bus traffic. The alternation of direction will be controlled by MBTA police and flaggers.

•The single, alternating lane condition is projected to be in place through Friday, 6/12.

Local Street Closures

• Arlington Street : Arlington Street under Route 1 will be closed on 5/26 (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.). Signed detours and police details will guide drivers around the work zone via Spruce Street and Everett Ave.

• Orange Street: Orange Street under Route 1 will be closed on 5/29 at 9 p.m. – 6/1 at 5 a.m.

• 5th Street : 5th Street under Route 1 will be closed during the daytime (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m.–1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m.–5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m.–7 p.m).

Description of Scheduled Work

• Route 1 Northbound : Bridge deck and gutter repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. We will continue to remove bridge deck and install new bridge deck through the Chelsea Curves.

• Route 1 Southbound : Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

• Underneath Route 1: Crews will replace and paint steel; power wash and paint columns and support beams; excavate, erect steel; place new concrete columns; and deliver steel beams from the new bridge deck.

Travel Tips

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.