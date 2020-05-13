Rep. Kennedy Joins Chelsea City Councillor Garcia to Deliver Mother’s Day Gifts to COVID-19 Patients

Chelsea City Councillor Judith Garcia delivered Mother’s Day gifts and hot breakfasts and lunches Sunday to COVID-19 patients being quarantined at the Quality Inn Hotel in Revere.

Congressman Joe Kennedy III and his wife, Lauren Kennedy, joined Garcia at the event that drew smiles of gratitude from the 20 mothers, some of whom watched the presentation unfold from the windows of their hotel rooms.

Through the initiative of Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino, the hotel was converted into an isolation site for people who had contracted COVID-19 and needed immediate housing to keep the virus from spreading to members of their family.

The Mother’s Day event went smoothly and brought cheer to the residents of Revere and Chelsea being housed at the hotel.

“It went very wery well,” said Garcia. “It was very nice to bring a little of hope and happiness to moms who are making great sacrifices. All the patients there are making sacrifices, but especially moms.”

Garcia said she was happy to see the guests receive a warm meals and gifts on a day that usually features large family gatherings enjoying dinners recognizing moms.

“It’s difficult for them to not be with loved ones and their children, so we figured it would be nice to just treat them to a nice warm meal and a little gift that could make the mothers feel special on their day,” said Garcia.

Garcia worked in collaboration with Alvania Lopez, founder of the Peach Box Company, and Casa Colombia (East Boston) and Las Palmas (Roslindale) on the project. She hosted a fundraiser to obtain 51 gifts boxes and the breakfasts and lunches.

The gifts and meals were dropped off at the entrance to the hotel and medical staff transported the items to the appreciative mothers.

Congressman Kennedy came to Revere to take part in the initiative and said he was excited to be at the event. “Lauren and I were honored to join Chelsea City Councillor Judith Garcia and other local leaders to bring breakfast to recovering mothers who cannot be with their families today,” said Kennedy. “It was a small way to let them know our community is with them and praying for their speedy recovery.”