News Briefs

MVES Open and Ready to Assist

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) wants to remind the communities that they are open for business and is working to be sure that those individuals in need receive the necessary services.

• MVES continue to accept calls and referrals via our online referral form and/or by calling us at 781-324-7705.

• MVES have funding available to help older adults and adults living with disabilities with urgent needs for food, grocery shopping assistance and more.

• MVES continue to serve home delivered meals.

• MVES are in regular communication with our consumers. Our care managers are calling them on a regular basis to assess their well-being and need for services.

• Support Groups for caregivers are being run virtually.

• MVES are not conducting home visits but are assessing our consumers’ needs through telephonic means.

• MVES is in constant contact with the MA Executive Office of Elder Affairs and the Department of Public Health, and we are following their guidance as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended best practices.

• MVES are in close communication with our extensive network of in-home service provider agencies and our community partners to deliver services in a safe and effective manner.

• Be assured, MVES will always let consumers know if services will be interrupted, reduced or cannot be delivered.

MVES is working to ensure the wellbeing of all those who depend on us by continuing to provide essential services to older adults, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop.

MVES is proud to be a highly respected resource in your community and we want you to know that keeping our community – consumers, families, staff, volunteers and community members – safe is our highest priority.

Bricklayers Local 3, Tunnel Workers Local 88 Endorse Gravellese for State Rep.

Two more local unions endorsed Joe Gravellese in the Democratic primary for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District (Revere, Chelsea and Saugus) to be held on September 1.

Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Local 3, and Tunnel Workers Local 88, representing thousands of union laborers in Eastern Massachusetts, have thrown their support behind Gravellese’s campaign.

They join the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4 on the list of labor groups backing Gravellese.

“I’m proud to accept the endorsement of these unions representing people who help keep our society moving,” said Gravellese. “Bricklayers, tunnel workers, and other construction workers keep the economy moving and protect public safety. They deserve representation that is ready to fight for them on Beacon Hill.”

“When I speak with labor groups around the state and talk about the agenda I will pursue at the State House, they know they are working with someone who is committed to fighting for the big, structural changes needed to give working people a seat at the table,” he continued.

“From building the pipeline to union jobs by strengthening vocational education and workforce development, to protecting the right to organize, to fighting for safe working conditions, I am ready to stand up for workers at the State House. I appreciate the vote of confidence of these unions who have endorsed me, and look forward to taking my message to every corner of this district.”

Voters can learn more about Gravellese’s campaign at www.joegrav.com.

Mass. Retirees Association Endorses Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Rep.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Retirees Association endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16thSuffolk District. Giannino officially claimed a spot on the September 1st ballot after submitting the required certified signatures to the Secretary of State’s office last month.

“Mass Retirees is proud to endorse Councilor Giannino in the Democratic Primary for State Representative, 16th Suffolk District,” said Mass Retirees President Frank Valeri. “Jessica’s dedication to bettering her lifelong home of Revere and her clear understanding of the needs of the entire community is why the Association sees her as the best candidate for the seat.”

Throughout Mass Retirees 52-year history, the Association has become widely recognized as one of the strongest lobby groups on Beacon Hill. Its 52,000 members consist of retirees of the state, teachers’, city, town, county, authority and district retirement systems.

“Public service runs in my family, so I’m very thankful for the endorsement of a staple organization like Mass Retirees,” said Giannino. “Having several relatives that are members, I know how hard the Association fights for issues affecting public retirees. I look forward to working alongside them on Beacon Hill once elected.”

Jessica began her career in politics as a City Councilor At-Large for the City of Revere in 2012. In that time, she has worked on countless issues that impact the daily lives of the citizens of Revere, as well as ordinances that will impact generations to follow. In 2013 her inclusive style and strong leadership qualities prompted her colleagues to elect her Vice President of the Council. In 2016 and 2018, Jessica had the honor of serving as City Council President. During that time, she worked to ensure the agenda maintained a balance between protecting and growing the city’s economic base, without compromising the quality of city services to residents. Jessica believes it is her responsibility to ensure that Revere’s government is accountable to the people, financially responsible and forward thinking.

Temporary Housing for Residents to Safely Recover from Covid-19

Beginning April 16, the Quality Inn in Revere will be used as temporary housing for Chelsea and Revere residents sick with COVID-19 who are in need of a safe, non-overcrowded place to recover. Eligible residents are:

•confirmed by testing to have the virus,

•confirmed by a doctor that they do not need hospital care,

•and living in overcrowded housing where it is difficult to self-quarantine (stay separated from others).

Those meeting these qualifications will be further evaluated by healthcare professionals to determine if the Quality Inn will provide appropriate temporary isolation housing for their unique circumstances. Isolated individuals at the Quality Inn will receive care from Partners HealthCare medical professionals, along with food and hygiene supplies provided by MEMA. There will also be mental health support services from North Suffolk Mental Health Association. This safe housing option will be available for 60 days.

MGH Chelsea, Beth Israel Offers Testing for Those with Symptoms

Patients with symptoms of Covid-19 are eligible for testing at MGH Chelsea and Beth Israel Chelsea.

One doesn’t need to be a patient of MGH to qualify. There is also not a need to have health insurance, and immigration status does not matter.

Appointments are STRONGLY encouraged, but walk-ins will not be turned away. If anyone has one of the following symptoms, please call 617-724-7000, to schedule an appointment for evaluation and testing:

•fever

•new sore throat

•new cough

•new runny nose or nasal congestion

•new muscle aches

•new shortness of breath

•new loss of smell

If one is a patient within the Partners Healthcare system, please call the Primary Care doctor’s office with any questions, and to be scheduled for evaluation and testing.

*Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare is offering a drive-thru testing service at 1000 Broadway (near the Chelsea/Revere city line). It is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

If you have a Beth Israel primary care physician, call 617-975-6262 to make an appointment.

CAPIC Fuel Assistance Update – You May Now Be Eligible!

COVID-19 is affecting us all whether it’s our health, household income, our social well-being or a combination of all three. If you are a resident of Chelsea, Winthrop or Revere and are finding it difficult to keep up with home heating expense during this time please do not hesitate to reach out to CAPIC. All applications can be completed remotely. Call today, you may be surprised you qualify! Please call 617-884-6130.

Pandemic-EBT

Pandemic-EBT, or P-EBT, has recently been approved for Massachusetts and things are underway to implement the program in the state. For households with students who would have received free and reduced price schools meals, P-EBT provides extra money to buy food. Eligible households will receive $5.70 per student for each day of school closure, which will be paid in a lump sum of $199.50 to cover the 35 days that schools have already been closed. If you already have an EBT card, then the funds will be added to your card.

P-EBT benefits can be spent in the same way as SNAP, and they’re available to households regardless of immigration status. However, they do not make you eligible for SNAP and they cannot be used to receive HIP benefits. They also do not replace the existing School Food Program, which continues to serve grab-and-go meals on weekdays for students.

Blood Donations Needed

With the increase in people needing medical assistance during the pandemic there is a critical need for blood as well. If you are able, please contact the Red Cross to make an appointment or look for upcoming opportunities to donate at MGH-Chelsea.