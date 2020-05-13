Construction Update: Tobin Curves Project: Construction Look-Ahead: Through May 16, 2020

Route 1

Traffic Impacts

•Conditions on Route 1 will be as follows:

*ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the left lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

*ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. Two of three travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

Silverline

Alternating Single Lane Bus Traffic

•Beginning at the start of service on Monday, 5/4, the Silverline busway where it passes through the Silverline Gateway underneath the Chelsea Viaduct will be reduced to a single lane to facilitate safe bridge construction.

•Silverline service will be maintained without interruption or delay using alternating direction bus traffic. The alternation of direction will be controlled by MBTA police and flaggers.

•The single, alternating lane condition is projected to be in place through Friday, 5/29.

Carter Street Ramp Weekend Closures

•The Carter Street off-ramp will be temporarily closed for the weekend of 5/15 to 5/18. Work will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and end on Monday at 5 a.m.

•Traffic will be detoured to the Route 16 West exit towards Everett to take Revere Beach Parkway to Everett Avenue.

Local Street Closures

•ARLINGTON STREET: Arlington Street under Route 1 will be closed during the daytime (9 p.m.–5 a.m.) on 5/14. Signed detours and police details will guide drivers around the work zone via Spruce Street and Everett Ave.

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7 a.m.–3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m.–1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m.–5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m.–7 p.m).

Description of Scheduled Work

•ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Bridge deck and gutter repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. We will continue to remove bridge deck and install new bridge deck through the Chelsea Curves.

•ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

•UNDERNEATH ROUTE 1: Crews will replace and paint steel; power wash and paint columns and support beams; excavate,; erect steel; place new concrete columns; and deliver steel beams from the new bridge deck.

Travel Tips

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.