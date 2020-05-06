The City of Revere Update: Grab and Go Mask Distribution Starts; Food Delivery to Be Available This Weekend

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and establish strategies for longer-term recovery efforts. As of May 5, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 1,285 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere.

The City of Revere announced it has again expanded its food services for residents to include pop-up distributions that will bring fresh produce, dairy products and prepared meals to thousands of residents through the month of May. The pop-up program is being funded through Community Development Block Funding and directs dollars back into local businesses while expanding food access for residents.

In addition to existing Grab and Go meal distribution at Rumney Marsh Academy, breakfast and lunch services through Revere Public Schools, and ongoing food pantries and delivery services, the City has added the following services in May:

#MaskUpMay

Tuesday marked the start of the City’s Grab and Go mask distribution as part of its #MaskUpMay campaign. Residents in need of a mask will be able to walk- or drive-up to the Rumney Marsh Academy any weekday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and receive a mask. The city will distribute cloth, reusable masks sewn by volunteers for nonprofit partner MACIR (Moroccan American Connections in Revere) after which disposable masks will be handed out. Yesterday, the City distributed more than 950 masks at its first pop-up mask distribution at Revere Beach.

Beginning this weekend, City volunteers will deliver masks to the homes of residents who cannot access the Grab and Go distribution. Any resident in need of a mask can call 3-1-1 or utilize this form to register for the service.

Produce Assistance:

On May 8 and 15, the City will provide bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Vinny’s Market and La Oaxaqueña Market to residents in need. Volunteers will distribute 200 premade grocery bags at each event. Residents can register here.

Dairy Assistance:

On May 14 and May 21, milk and eggs will be provided to 250 Revere residents in need. Residents can register here for this event.

Food Truck Events for Restaurant Workers

The City of Revere and Revere on the Move, in partnership with Cambridge Health Alliance and Massachusetts Restaurants United will offer pre-made meals for restaurant workers and their families by Boston Chef Jody Adams of Porto, Boston Chef Ming Tsai of Blue Dragon, and Revere Food Trucks, Maria’s Taqueria, Eloti Boston, Perros Paisas, and former cafe’ Chocolaffe. The first event will take place on Wednesday, May 6 from 1:30-3:00pm in the Beachmont School parking lot at 15 Everard St, and the second will take place on Friday, May 8 from 1:30-3:00pm in the same location. Residents can register for the food truck pop-up events here.

Pasta Dinner Pop-Up Event:

On May 12, Demaino’s Restaurant and East Boston Savings Bank have partnered to serve 400 pasta dinners to those in need. Dinners will be served outside of the Lincoln School at 68 Tuckerman St starting at 5:00 pm, and no advance registration is necessary.

As the need for food rises among the Covid-19 pandemic, the City is still offering all other food resources during the month of May. The full list can be found here. Questions can be directed to 311 or [email protected]