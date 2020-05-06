News It’s a Beautiful Day by Journal Staff • May 6, 2020 • 0 Comments Nanci DiLiegro, daughter of Lenore and Michael DiLiegro and Robert J. Haas III, son of Juanita Haas and the late Revere Mayor Robert Haas, were married Saturday, May 2 at Revere Beach. The couple has been planning this ceremony for a year, and even though they could not go ahead with the reception that they planned, they both felt that the wedding was what mattered. Family members in attendance were their son, RJ IV, Lenore, Michael, and Juanita. The rest of the family members and friends decorated their cars and drove by beeping and waving at the end of the ceremony. City Clerk Ashley Melnick performed the ceremony.