Revere Beach Partnership Hosts Social Distance Dash This Weekend

The Revere Beach Partnership will hold a Social Distance Dash this weekend as part of its overall Strong, Resilient Revere Campaign that will assist local families and provide support to Revere Beach restaurants.

Chris Puiia, a member of the Partnership executive director’s team, said the Campaign was started as an effort to give back to the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to help the local beach restaurants and give back to some of the families in need,” said Puiia. “There are three ways to support the Campaign – donate to the Campaign, purchase Campaign t-shirts, or by running in the Social Distance Dash.”

The Partnership will use all proceeds from the Campaign to purchase gift cards from local restaurants and then distribute the cards to families in need.

The Social Distance Dash will begin Friday (May 1) and continue through Sunday (May 3).

“It’s a virtual road race with over 20 different charity partners,” explained Puiia. “When people sign up, they’re encouraged to support the Revere Beach Partnership. Those proceeds will be used for the Strong, Resilient Revere Campaign.”

Runners can participate in the Social Distance Dash on their treadmills or in their neighborhoods.

“We’re not promoting people to go down to the beach or encouraging people to run together,” said Puiia. “We’re encouraging people to run the Dash wherever they’re comfortable, in their own homes while remaining socially distant,”

The president of the Revere Beach Partnership is Attorney Jeffrey Turco. The executive director is Erin Lynch.

The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to carry forth the heritage of Revere Beach as a nearby retreat for New England families, to preserve the beach’s unique history and natural assets, strengthen the beach as an asset to our community by the development of programs and partnerships that further this goal and the overall well-being of our community, and to plan and oversee the continued improvement of Revere Beach.