Temporary Housing Plan Proceeding at Quality Inn

The collaborative efforts of the mayor and the former mayor to provide non-congregate housing for those recovering from the coronavirus is proceeding well.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino, who served 12 years as the city’s chief executive, announced last week that the Quality Inn, Revere, would be used “to provide an alternate, safe housing solution for Chelsea and Revere residents who live in overcrowded housing conditions or would otherwise be at risk of spreading the virus within their community.”

Kim Hanton of Revere’s COVID-19 response team is the coordinator at the site for patients. Fire Capt. Robert Fortuna is the coordinator for all other matters.

The medical community has lauded the effort for its success in lessening the transmission of the virus.

“Operations at the Quality Inn are going smoothly,” said Arrigo. “According to the procedures we implemented, referrals have begun and we expect a steady but manageable increase in the number of those who are in need of a safe place to quarantine as part of our strategy to slow community transmission in Revere.”

Arrigo spoke about the opening of the site on a virtual town hall broadcast April 16 with Board of Health Chair Dr. Nathalee Kong. It was the second town hall broadcast since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Arrigo called the collaboration with Chelsea “an amazing partnership.”

“This site is open to any resident of Revere or Chelsea who has tested positive [for the virus] and who is referred medically to the Inn,” Arrigo told viewers of the broadcast. “We’re really grateful for the coordination we’ve had from our state partners – MEMA has been very helpful, Partners Healthcare has really stepped up to the plate. We have onsite medical experts and healthcare services being provided in those hotel rooms.

Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Robert Marra moderated the forum during which Dr. Kong and Mayor Arrigo responded to a wide range of questions related to coronavirus and its continuing impact on the residents of Revere.