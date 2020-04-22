State Announces Distribution of PPE to All Emergency Responders in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker on April 17 announced the distribution of approximately 200,000 respirator masks for all local law enforcement officers and firefighters to ensure they have the protective equipment during the COVID-19 crisis.

These FDA-approved respirator masks will be distributed to all local law enforcement officers, including sheriffs and college and university police, and firefighters starting today through a coordinated effort by the COVID-19 Response Command Center and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers are continuing to receive these types of masks and other PPE.

To facilitate quick distribution of these masks, MEMA is employing a regional point of distribution (POD) model where communities can pick up their supply of masks at their designated MEMA POD. These POD sites are open and have already distributed tens of thousands of masks to first responders.

This new distribution will ensure that local law enforcement and firefighters will have five respirator masks each, equivalent to a one month’s supply. Including conservation methods currently being used by some organizations, this will provide each individual a mask per week and a spare, allowing the mask to dry overnight and reuse for up to one week.

The Baker-Polito Administration and its COVID-19 Response Command Center continue to prioritize the procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment for front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of yesterday, the Commonwealth has delivered over four million pieces of PPE statewide. This includes over 2.3 million gloves, over 370,000 masks from the “AirKraft” shipment, almost 190,000 gowns and 380 ventilators.

The following PPE distributions as of April 17 went to municipalities of facilities in the area, including those below.

Breakdown of all PPE, Ventilators to Local Agencies, Homes, Facilities

Municipalities

•March 24 – Revere: 200 Masks, 100 Gowns.

•March 27 – Chelsea: 500 Masks, 3,600 Gloves, 4 Shields.

•April 1 – Boston: 5,600 Gloves.

•April 5 – Chelsea: 600 Masks, 200 Gowns.

•April 5 – Boston: 4,500 Masks (Kraft), 10,000 Masks, 35,500 Gloves, 200 Goggles.

•April 6 – Chelsea Board of Health: 1,500 Masks.

•April 7 – Winthrop: 5,000 Gloves, 300 Gowns.

•April 11 – Chelsea Welsh Funeral Home: 10 Masks, 10 Shields.

•April 11 – Boston: 4,000 Masks, 16,600 Gloves, 2,950 Gowns, 2,946 Shields.

•April 13 – Chelsea: 200 Shields.

•April 13 – Winthrop: 300 Masks, 300 Shields.

•April 14 – Chelsea: 200 Shields.

•April 16 – Chelsea/Revere Quality Inn Shelter: 200 Masks, 500 Gloves, 200 Gowns.

•April 16 – Everett: 4,400 Masks, 100 Gowns, 125 Goggles.

Facilities, Nursing Homes, Hospitals

•March 29 – Chelsea Jewish Life Care (CJLC): 120 Masks (Kraft), 90 Gowns.

•March 30 – Chelsea Leonard Florence: 30 Gowns, 90 Shields.

•March 30 – Chelsea Katzman Family Center: 60 Gowns, 192 Shields.

•April 3 – CHA Everett Hospital: 300 Gowns.

•April 4 – East Boston Neighborhood Health Center: 120 KN95 Masks, 1,500 Masks, 2,000 Gloves, 120 Gowns, 314 Shields.

•April 4 – Rehab and Nursing of Everett: 1,000 Masks, 120 Gowns.

•April 4 – Chelsea Jewish Life Care: 1,000 Masks (Kraft).

•April 4 – CHA Everett Hospital: 1,000 Masks (Kraft).

•April 4 – East Boston Neighborhood Health: 1,000 Masks (Kraft).

•April 5 – Boston EMS: 5,000 Masks (Kraft).

•April 5 – Chelsea Katzman Family Center: 1,000 Masks (Kraft).

•April 5 – Chelsea Leonard Florence: 1,000 Masks (Kraft).

•April 7 – Chelsea Katzman Family Center: 120 Gowns.

•April 9 – South Boston Convention Center Hospital: 420 KN95 Masks, 4,500 Masks, 25,000 Gloves, 10,002 Gowns.

•April 13 – CHA Everett Hospital: 1,000 Coveralls, 300 Gowns.

•April 15 – Chelsea Katzman Family Center: 480 KN95 Masks, 1,000 Masks, 12 Coveralls, 60 Gowns.

•April 17 – Chelsea Eastpointe Home: 2,000 Masks, 100 Coveralls, 420 Shields.

Ventillators

•Boston Medical Center, 28

•Beth Israel Medical Center, 23

•Cambridge Health Alliance, 19

•Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 18

•Tufts Medical Center, 15

•Brigham & Women’s Hospital, 15

•Melrose Wakefield Hospital, 13

•Mass General Hospital, 5