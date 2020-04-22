RCN Boston Partners with iHeartMedia Boston to Honor Community Heroes

RCN Boston, an award-winning and leading provider of fiber and broadband services, announced a partnership with iHeartMedia Boston to honor local community heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

The partnership was developed to show appreciation during these uncertain times to the people who are working tirelessly to keep the community safe and comfortable. These heroes include medical professionals, first responders, delivery service workers, cleaning staff, cooks, teachers, stock clerks and others.

“We are all in this together,” said Jeff Carlson, VP and General Manager of RCN Boston. “Highlighting these heroes in the communities in which we live and work is our way of showing our support and appreciation.”

iHeartMedia Boston Region President, Alan Chartrand adds, “There are so many selfless people doing amazing things to help their neighbors. Our hope is to spotlight as many of them as possible. We’re thankful that RCN has partnered with iHeartMedia Boston to honor our Community Heroes.”

RCN and iHeartMedia Boston are asking for nominations of individuals or organizations who are going above and beyond during these unprecedented times. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, April 24.

Ten heroes will be selected to receive a $250 gift card to continue their amazing work for which they are being recognized. The 10 heroes will also be acknowledged on-air on iHeartMedia Boston’s eight radio stations and will be highlighted on social media platforms of iHeartMedia Boston and RCN Boston. In addition, four winners who are located in the RCN Boston service area will be gifted with a six months free Internet, Digital TV and Phone package and accompanying equipment of their choice with a value of up to $300 per month.

To nominate a community hero, visit https://tinyurl.com/Kiss108heroes