Officials Extend Property Tax Deadline

On Monday, Mayor Arrigo announced the City of Revere will extend its due date for property tax payments from May 1, 2020 to

June 1, 2020. This new due date will also apply for applications for exemption and deferral, which were previously due April 1. The City will also waive interest and other fees/penalties for late payments on any bill due on or after March 10, 2020, as long as the payment is made by June 30, 2020.

“We know that many people in our city are facing financial uncertainties and hardship during this time, and want to support them as best we can while still maintaining the tax base required to serve residents with high quality city services,” Mayor Arrigo said. “Our team will continue to explore every opportunity to alleviate financial burdens on our residents and business owners.”

The City also continues to publish new case data at Revere.org/coronavirus to provide the public with insights into the rate of increase of new cases in the City of Revere, including comparisons to other municipalities and the Commonwealth as a whole.