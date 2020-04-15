Gravellese Holds Virtual Pub Trivia to Raise Funds for Veterans’ Services Office

On Thursday, April 9, Joe Gravellese’s campaign for State Representative hosted a “virtual pub trivia night” over Zoom, trying to recreate the trivia night experience online. The goal was to drive up support for local businesses and for Revere’s Veterans Services Office.

All trivia participants were asked to donate at least $5 to the Revere Veterans Services office. As of Friday morning, the event raised $403. The funds will be put to use by the Veterans Services Office to fund their efforts to assist local veterans in need – including hosting the monthly veterans food bank, assisting veterans in applying for benefits, and providing wheelchairs and other mobility tools to veterans in need.

“The need right now is so staggering all over the community during the COVID-19 crisis, so every bit helps our fellow residents in need,” Gravellese said.

“Over 200 veterans were served at the most recent Veterans’ food pantry. People are going to need to chip in to keep our food pantries stocked as more and more people face urgent needs. I’m so grateful for my friends and supporters who stepped up to support this great cause.”

In addition to raising money for Revere veterans, the event also dished out $100 in gift cards to Easy Pie restaurant.

“Our local small businesses are hurting right now too,” added Gravellese. “Hopefully the gift card winners will go out and spend to support a great local business. If you have a favorite local restaurant, please support them – order takeout, order delivery, and be ready to go back and support them when they reopen.”