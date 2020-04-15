Councillor Powers Set to Return Home

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers expects to return home after spending two weeks in a Woburn rehabilitation center recuperating from surgery to repair his broken left hip.

“They’re telling me I’ll be out Sunday or Monday,” said Powers, whose hip surgery was March 29 at Melrose Wakefield Hospital. “I’m looking forward to being at home. I feel great. I’m grateful to all the staff here for their excellent care.”

Powers said he intends to participate by remote in the next City Council meeting on April 27.