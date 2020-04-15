Arrigo, Ambrosino Announce Housing for Residents at Quality Inn

Special to the Journal

In a joint effort to slow community transmission of COVID-19, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino are expected to announce a site for non-congregate housing to open this week for those recovering from the virus, do not require hospital care, and are in need of a safe place to quarantine.

The Quality Inn in Revere agreed to allow the use of the entire building for the next 60 days to provide an alternative, safe housing solution for Chelsea and Revere residents who live in overcrowded housing conditions or would otherwise be at risk of spreading the virus within their community. Partners HealthCare has stepped up to serve as the healthcare management team offering in-room health care services, eliminating the need for individuals to travel to doctors’ offices or hospitals, and a third-party management company will oversee all non-medical related operations, including private security. Plans for The Inn were developed with support from MEMA, the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office, and public safety and health officials from both Revere and Chelsea.

“We know the best way to protect all our residents from this virus is to prevent exposure to it in the first place,” said Mayor Arrigo. “Providing a safe place for quarantine to those who need it is a critical part of our strategy to slow community transmission in Revere.”