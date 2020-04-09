State Police Find Body at Revere Beach

At approximately 6:50 a.m. Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the State Police-Revere Bar­racks responded to reports of a body on the shoreline of Revere Beach in the area of the Oak Island Bath House, 462 Revere Beach.Blvd. The body had been first observed and reported by a private citizen

MSP Troopers from the Crime Scene Services Sec­tion and the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit also responded.

Upon examination by the Troopers, we believe the body is an adult and ap­pears to be male. The con­dition of the body indicates it washed onto shore from the ocean and suggests the decedent had been the wa­ter for a period of time prior to its discovery.

No identification was found on the body and ef­forts to identity the dece­dent are ongoing.

The body was transport­ed from the scene by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A post-mortem examination will be per­formed to assist detectives in determining cause and manner of death.

No further information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investiga­tion. The investigation is being led by State Police detectives and is under the jurisdiction of the Suffolk County District Attorney.