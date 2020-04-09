State Police Find Body at Revere Beach

At approximately 6:50 a.m. Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the State Police-Revere Barracks responded to reports of a body on the shoreline of Revere Beach in the area of the Oak Island Bath House, 462 Revere Beach.Blvd. The body had been first observed and reported by a private citizen
MSP Troopers from the Crime Scene Services Section and the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit also responded.
Upon examination by the Troopers, we believe the body is an adult and appears to be male. The condition of the body indicates it washed onto shore from the ocean and suggests the decedent had been the water for a period of time prior to its discovery.
No identification was found on the body and efforts to identity the decedent are ongoing.
The body was transported from the scene by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A post-mortem examination will be performed to assist detectives in determining cause and manner of death.
No further information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. The investigation is being led by State Police detectives and is under the jurisdiction of the Suffolk County District Attorney.