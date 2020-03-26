Thank goodness for Dr. Fauci

Watching the daily press briefings of the White House Task Force on the current corona virus crisis, we know we speak for all Americans in being thankful for the calming and professional presence of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984.

It’s hard to believe that Dr. Fauci is 79, not only because of his energy, but also because of the spot-on answers he has for every question from the press, which often includes having to make sense of the typical off-base pronouncements from President Donald Trump.

It is fair to say that there are few in the entire world who has Dr. Fauci’s breadth of experience and expertise in the realm of infectious diseases. If there is one person who is irreplaceable in our government at this critical time, that person is Dr. Fauci.

We know we join with all of our fellow citizens in thanking Dr. Fauci for his many years of service to our country and for all that he is doing today in order to help us through these difficult times.

Thanks for the

memories, Tom

For the past 20 years, there has been no public figure in New England who has been more well-known, and more idolized, than Tom Brady. Regardless of whether you are a football fan, male or female, young or old, everyone knows who Tom Brady is.

Up until this season, the thought of Tom Brady not finishing his career as a Patriot was unimaginable.

But this past week, Brady’s departure for Tampa Bay was the emotional equivalent of a bucket of ice water in the face. The young man who grew from a last-round draft pick into a legend, both on and off the field, has left us with an ache in our hearts, even for those of us who don’t know a first down from first base.

Tom Brady never has been the most athletic person on the gridiron, nor did he possess the strongest arm. But what he demonstrated during his 20-year career is that hard work, dedication, and mental toughness matter far more than natural ability.

It is a lesson that transcends the game of football and that constitutes the essence of what made Tom Brady the GOAT.

In the vein of the maxim, “ ‘Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all,” even though it may take another 20 years for the Patriots to get to the Super Bowl, the six championships that Tom Brady brought our region will forever be inscribed in our collective memories.

Thanks for the memories, Tom.