Revere closes schools, Arrigo praises Dr. Kelly’s leadership

Like many school districts across the state, Revere Public Schools made the difficult decision to cancel classes until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world.

While schools across the district closed, Revere Public School Superintendent Diane Kelly and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo said plans have been put in place to ensure students do not fall behind on their studies and are provided solid nutrition as schools remain closed.

“This is a difficult and unprecedented time in our lives,” said Mayor Arrigo, who also chairs the Revere School Committee. “While our message is to try and stay home whenever possible, I have to commend Superintendent Kelly for putting a plan in place that not only keeps our students learning but fed.”

On Monday, Revere Public Schools began to roll out its food program. Bagged breakfasts and lunches will be offered at all eight school sites across the City. Th hours to pick up both of these bagged meals simultaneously, will be from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. each day. Each site will be adopting a serving model to allow for students and families to pick up meals without having to enter the building. Revere Police Department will also be providing schools with on-site support during these serving windows.

“We are in a similar situation as Boston when it comes to many students relying on free school lunches,” said Arrigo. “Our biggest unknown is how long this crisis may last for, but Superintendent Kelly and her team deserve a lot of credit for creating a fluid plan as early as last week. The schools have really stepped up, planned and executed with all our students’ best interests in mind.”

Mayor Arrigo said the two key components of this plan are education and nutrition, and Kelly said the School Department is targeting a Thursday, March 19, roll-out of its online learning curriculum during the districtwide closure.

According to the plan, Kelly said students and parents will be able to access lesson plans specific to their individual schools and grade levels through March 27. If schools are closed past March 27, additional lesson plans will be uploaded.

For families who do not have a device at home, a limited number of iPads will be available for pick-up from principals. Families will be receiving further information on how to access curriculums and reserve devices early next week.

“Our goal is to keep all our students engaged in their education and provide them with some predictability and stability during this uncertain time,” said Kelly. “Our teachers and staff members are one of our City’s greatest assets – they’ve already stepped up to this unique challenge and their commitment to our students is unmatched.”

In addition to teachers developing lesson plans for their students, occupational and physical therapists are also planning for how they can continue to engage and provide services to families, including exploring videoconferencing. The school-based health center run by Mass. General Hospital at Revere High School will also remain open.

“Under Superintendent’s Kelly’s leadership Revere has been really ahead of the curve with this sort of technology, which will make a difficult time maybe a little easier for students and families,” said Arrigo.