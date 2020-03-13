RHS Sports Roundup

Day, Lithgow named GBL Hoop All-stars

Two members of the Revere High boys basketball team, juniors Dillan Day and Crisrael Lithgow, have been named to the 2020 Greater Boston League all-star team by a vote of the league’s coaches.

Day averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game and Lithgow averaged 18 points and three steals per game in the Patriots’ eight GBL contests this past season.

“The two juniors had better numbers in league games, which is impressive,” said RHS head coach David Leary. “Dillan really gave us consistency and toughness around the basket on both ends of the floor and is versatile with the ability to step out and shoot from the perimeter.

“Crisrael was our leading scorer this year and had a fantastic season offensively, shooting 45 percent from the field and making 40 percent of his three-point attempts. Cris made 53 three-pointers on the season and defensively averaged 2.5 steals per game. We our proud of the improvements these two guys made and they both deserved to be recognized by our peers in the GBL.”