Resource Fair at SBA on Thursday

On Thursday, March 12, parents, students, families, teachers and administrators of the Susan B. Anthony School (SBA) Middle School, 107 Newhall St., will be holding a Resource Fair from 4:30 to 7 p.m..
The event will feature a variety of community organization booths, food vendors, and showcasing students’ work. A large turnout of families is expected.. The fair is an opportunity for students and their families to celebrate diversity and connect with local organizations that provide support and resources.
The goal of the fair is threefold. First, this is a community resource fair that will highlight local organizations available in the community like Youth Baseball or Pop Warner as well as businesses and city organizations that enrich people’s lives.
The second goal is to showcase students’ works at SBA in projects and classes. The last goal will be to showcase the cultural diversity in Revere with restaurants and families bringing in ethnic foods.
Ben Adelman, an organizer of the fair said, “Revere is a city rich in opportunities for young people and their families to grow and thrive. The goal of this event is to connect members of our school community with various organizations, including those that provide and assist in athletics and recreation, healthy living, immigration resources, financial services, and artistic pursuits. By leveraging community partnerships, we strive to build equity for all students and their families.”
The list of attendees includes:
Mass General Hospital Latino research study
Revere SEPAC
WEE (Women’s Empowerment)
Revere Recreation Center
MGH Youth Zone
EB Boys and Girls Club
YMCA (East Boston)
Revere Karate Academy
JROTC
Revere Federal Credit Union
St. Jeans Credit Union
North Suffolk Mental Health Association
Revere Library
Revere Mobile City Hall
Water and Sewer Dept.
St. Mary’s Baseball/Softball
Revere Soccer
HS Sports
RHS Robotics Club
Community Center at Garfield
East Boston Savings Bank
HAVEN team @ MGH Revere Health Center
Boy Scouts/Cub Scouts
WIC
The staff at SBA organizing the event are:
Ben Adelman (7th grade ELA teacher)
Daniel Gallucci (8th grade math teacher)
Justin Pezzuto and Brandon Pezzuto (7th grade science teachers and brothers)
Ashley Waterberg (School Social Worker)
Joanne Willett (Principal)
Ann McLaughlin (Asst. Principal)
There is also a number of teachers and students supporting the event through the showcase of students’ projects. While the fair is primarily geared towards members of the SBA community, the general public is also welcome.
