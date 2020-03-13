Resource Fair at SBA on Thursday

On Thursday, March 12, parents, students, families, teachers and administrators of the Susan B. Anthony School (SBA) Middle School, 107 Newhall St., will be holding a Resource Fair from 4:30 to 7 p.m..

The event will feature a variety of community organization booths, food vendors, and showcasing students’ work. A large turnout of families is expected.. The fair is an opportunity for students and their families to celebrate diversity and connect with local organizations that provide support and resources.

The goal of the fair is threefold. First, this is a community resource fair that will highlight local organizations available in the community like Youth Baseball or Pop Warner as well as businesses and city organizations that enrich people’s lives.

The second goal is to showcase students’ works at SBA in projects and classes. The last goal will be to showcase the cultural diversity in Revere with restaurants and families bringing in ethnic foods.

Ben Adelman, an organizer of the fair said, “Revere is a city rich in opportunities for young people and their families to grow and thrive. The goal of this event is to connect members of our school community with various organizations, including those that provide and assist in athletics and recreation, healthy living, immigration resources, financial services, and artistic pursuits. By leveraging community partnerships, we strive to build equity for all students and their families.”

The list of attendees includes:

Mass General Hospital Latino research study

Revere SEPAC

WEE (Women’s Empowerment)

Revere Recreation Center

MGH Youth Zone

EB Boys and Girls Club

YMCA (East Boston)

Revere Karate Academy

JROTC

Revere Federal Credit Union

St. Jeans Credit Union

North Suffolk Mental Health Association

Revere Library

Revere Mobile City Hall

Water and Sewer Dept.

St. Mary’s Baseball/Softball

Revere Soccer

HS Sports

RHS Robotics Club

Community Center at Garfield

East Boston Savings Bank

HAVEN team @ MGH Revere Health Center

Boy Scouts/Cub Scouts

WIC

The staff at SBA organizing the event are:

Ben Adelman (7th grade ELA teacher)

Daniel Gallucci (8th grade math teacher)

Justin Pezzuto and Brandon Pezzuto (7th grade science teachers and brothers)

Ashley Waterberg (School Social Worker)

Joanne Willett (Principal)

Ann McLaughlin (Asst. Principal)

There is also a number of teachers and students supporting the event through the showcase of students’ projects. While the fair is primarily geared towards members of the SBA community, the general public is also welcome.