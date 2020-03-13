Obituaries 03-11-2020

Anna DeModena

Star athlete, EBHS High School Class of 1948

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Sacred Heart Church in East Boston on March 7 for Anna B. (Souza) DeModena who died on Monday, March 2 at the Kaplan Family Hospice, in Danvers in comfort and love surrounded by her family. She was 89 years old. Interment was in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Anna was a very proud lifelong East Boston resident. She was an outstanding athlete during her years at East Boston High School where she excelled in track, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and cheerleading. Anna was either “Captain” or “Co-Captain” for whatever sport she was playing.

After graduating from East Boston High School, Class of 1948, she worked at John Hancock Life Insurance Company for several years before she married Leonard DeModena. The couple remained in East Boston where they raised their four children.

Anna was a woman of great determination, highly organized and extremely detail oriented at every task. Her home was filled with love, happiness and joy. She was her family’s biggest fan and cheerleader, always encouraging and motivating her children in whatever they were doing. She nurtured her children with her wisdom and love and the importance of taking the time to acknowledge any achievement her children or grandchildren attained.

Anna tirelessly kept herself busy with knitting, crocheting and sewing. She made clothing, afghans and many other creations through her many talents. She also was a phenomenal cook and baker. She made many birthday cakes and even some wedding cakes, just to name a few. She had boundless amounts of energy and never restricted herself by saying she couldn’t do something. Her children exemplify that she was the epitome of the word “Mother”. She was a woman of grace who demonstrated her faith through her respect, honesty, kindness, love and dignity every day of her life.

The beloved wife of the late Leonard O. DeModena with whom she shared 56 years of marriage, she was the proud and loving mother of Leonard V. DeModena and his late wife, Delia “Dee” DeModena of Revere, Kenneth V. DeModena and his wife, Cheryl of Saugus, Gerard L. DeModena and his wife, Dawn E. of East Boston and Maria DeModena and her husband, Scott Melanson of Saugus; adored grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Laura DeBenedictus, Edward Souza, Dorothy Joyce and Mary Leone. She is also lovingly survived by her former daughter-in-law, Janet Monahan of Lynnfield and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Pasquale Allouise

Longtime foreman at

American Optical Co. in Chelsea

Pasquale J. (Pat) Allouise, 96, of Revere, passed away on Friday, March 6 at home.

Pat was born on June 24, 1923 in the North End of Boston to the late Joseph and Barbara Allouise. He worked for many years as a foreman at the American Optical Company in Chelsea.

He was married to the late Emma (Yonker) Allouise, who predeceased him just over one year ago. Pat and Emma settled in Revere, raised a family and were married for over 70 years.

Pat’s joys in life included his family, walking at either Revere Beach or the Square One Mall, watching sports and game shows on television, going to horse races at Suffolk Downs and playing the Numbers Game of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

In addition to his deceased wife, Emma, Pat was the devoted father of John Allouise and his wife, Marie of Mississippi, Donna Allouise and Patricia Allouise, both of Revere and Joseph Allouise and his wife, Ruth of Beverly. He was the cherished grandfather of Nicole Surette and her husband, Ronald of Saugus, Jacqui Allouise of New Hampshire and Isabella Allouise of Beverly; cherished great-grandfather of Tiffany and Alex Surette of Saugus and dear brother of the late Catherine (Allouise) DeStefano and her late husband, Salvatore of New Hampshire and the late Peter Allouise and his late wife, Florence of Revere. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony' Church at 11 a.m. a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

William ‘Billy’ Irving Hazel

Retired Mass Public Works civil engineer

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing on Wednesday, March 4 of William “Billy” Irving Hazel, 76. William was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1943 in Revere, to the late Arthur Irving Hazel and Mary Frances Hazel of Revere.

Billy graduated from Revere High School in 1962. After graduation, he was drafted during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning to the United States, his brother, Jackie helped his younger brother get a job where he began his long career as a civil engineer with Massachusetts’s Public Works. He was a long time member of the Winthrop Golf Club and Salem Country Club.

Billy will be remembered as “Tootsie” by many of his closest friends for his colorful outfits and style. There was no color off the table when it came to his wardrobe…the brighter the better including his socks and hats. He always looked dapper where-ever he went — always showing up early to gatherings never wanting to miss the action.

Billy started most conversations with a new joke, which he loved to share to get friends and family laughing. He truly enjoyed his social life with close friends, his longtime companion, Susan, golfing, weekly Saturday lunches in the North End with his compadres and many trips to Saratoga and Florida Super Bowl celebrations.

He was extremely proud of his children, enjoying many holiday gatherings together with them. As his family grew, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events to cheer them on. The last few years, his health had started to decline making it more difficult to stay active.

He leaves behind his loving companion of many years, Susan Perry. He was the loving father to Michael Hazel, Lucille Freddo and her husband, Domenic, Marc Hazel and his wife, Heather and their wonderful mom, Jacqueline LaBella Hazel; proud grandfather to Mia Freddo, Chloe Freddo, Ryan Hazel, Fiona Hazel and Beckett Haze and loving brother to John “Jackie” Powers of Revere and Sheila Pike of Lynnfield. He left behind many relatives and friends, too many to list.

Funeral arrangements were by the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere. Internment was at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

Madeline LoPresti

20-year Raytheon employee

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on Monday, March 2 for Madeline LoPresti who died in the loving care and presence of her family on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers after a valiant battle with lung cancer. She was 78 years old. Interment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Madeline was born in Revere but was raised and educated in East Boston and attended Boston Public Schools. She was a graduate of East Boston High School. After graduation, Madeline worked for several businesses in an administrative role. She later took a position for the Sylvania Co. and became familiar and knowledgeable about electronic assembly and then went to work for the Gillette Corp. in the same area, a position she held for over nine years.

As she worked her way up the ladder, she landed a better job at Raytheon in Andover, as a Micro Electronic Assembler. She worked there for 20 years, retiring in 2002. Most of her working career, she worked side by side with her best friend and soulmate, Bea.

When Madeline retired, it wasn’t to take long and exotic vacations, it was to care for her ailing dear mother. Madeline did everything for her mom and felt blessed that she was able to have the time to dedicate to her.

Madeline had lived in many different cities and towns due to her jobs, but Revere was her home for over 14 years until moving to Methuen nine years ago. Madeline was known for her legendary cooking and she did it with love. She enjoyed preparing many meals for family and friends or just for her and Bea to enjoy. It gave her a great deal of pleasure; people loved her food. Later on, she would take trips to the Cape and always loved being at the beach. She enjoyed other vacations to Florida, South Carolina and the Bahamas. But of all places, home is where she was most content.

She was known for her witty sense of humor and to share a joke, but her kind and wonderful heart is how she will be remembered.

She was the devoted daughter of the late Anthony and Adeline (Santilli) LoPresti, the loving life partner of Beatrice A. “Bea” Malisko of Methuen, formerly of Revere, dear sister of Frances M. Marckini and her late husband, Robert of Billerica, Frank LoPresti of East Boston, Anthony LoPresti and his wife, Gerrie and Robert LoPresti and his former wife, Rose Lopresti, all of Winthrop. She is also lovingly survived and adored by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and one great grandnephew.

Remembrances may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Golfieri

Retires Mass. Public Works civil engineer

Anthony “Tony” Gol- fieri, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on March 9, 2020 at the age of 90.

Born in Revere on April 25, 1929, to the late Anthony and Adeline (Buonopane), he was the dear brother of Eleanor Cerabone and her late husband, Tony of Revere, Caroline Norman of Revere, Roberta Beatrice and her husband, Joe of Lynnfield and the late Louis Gol- fieri and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere today, Wednesday, March 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. (Everyone to meet directly at Church). Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Peter Martino

Proprietor or Tapley Custom Furniture

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday, Feb. 29 for Peter C. Martino, 80, who died peacefully in the presence of his God on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Cedar View Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Methuen. Services concluded with entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum in Malden.

Peter was born and raised in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High, Class of 1957.

At the age of 19, Peter married Mary J. “Dolly” (Ferraro). The couple began their life together in Revere and it was here that they raised their family.

Immediately after high school, Peter began a career in the furniture upholstery business. He worked for a company for about 10 years, before he ventured out on his own. He mastered his craft and opened Tapley Custom Furniture, located on Yeamans Street. He owned and operated his business for over 30 years. During that time, his business sustained a fire and from that point forward he operated the business from his home.

Peter will always be remembered as a dedicated, hardworking family man. He also worked a second job as a courier for BayBank that spanned over 25 years until they closed.

In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife to Hawaii, Las Vegas, Bermuda, and Florida and made many trips to Foxwoods. Although he traveled to many destinations, his favorite place to be was with his family and he enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible.

The devoted husband of over 60 years to Mary J. “Dolly” (Ferraro) Martino of Revere, he was the loving and proud father of Mary Ellen Martino Brown and her husband, Jack M. Brown, Sr. of Dracut and Revere Public Schools Truant Officer Peter A. Martino of Revere and Winthrop; cherished grandfather of Alexandra M. Brown and her companion, Samuel Nevin of Park Slope, N.Y., Jack M. Brown, Jr. and Marirose “May” Brown, both of Dracut; dear brother of Rose Marie Lishner of North Reading and her late husband, Joseph Lishner and the late Lillian G. Slattery and her husband, Terrance L., Elaine Lucci and her husband, Ralph and John Martino. He is also lovingly survived by his sister-in-law, Christine Martino of Mansfield and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 .

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.