Letter to the Editor

ON COVID-19

Dear Editor:,

I would like to take a moment to thank the Board Of Health, Supt. Dr. Kelly, Mayor Arrigo and his Staff for being Proactive and transparent regarding the cities efforts to manage the COVID -19 / Coronavirus .

Moreover, I want to convey to the people of Revere that since 2005 the City had developed a plan to handle Viruses of this nature. And as a member of the team that was involved in developing this program.

Then under the Auspices of Mayor Ambrosino, Revere became one of a few communities that is structurally prepared to handle such a virus.

Former Director of municipal inspectors Nick Catinazzo and Director of Public Health Nurse Carol Donovan RN-BSN worked tirelessly to ensure our city has been prepared since 2005.

That said, as a reminder, you are the best defense. Wash your hands frequently, use a hand sanitizer, be prepared, read about the virus, as knowledge is power. I would suggest if you don’t have a plan in place you make one. Please ensure you have a family plan in the event of a natural disaster and always have a food reserve of non perishable of food for a two-week period at a minimum.

Lastly if you have any question go to Revere.org and ask you local councilor or the Mayor or feel free to email me at [email protected] and I will help you.

George Rotondo, Councillor-at-Large

THANK YOU

Dear Editor,

We would like to thank so much from the bottom of our hearts for the beautiful story that The Revere Journal and reporter Marianne Salza wrote regarding our 75th wedding anniversary, it was just overwhelming to us.

Also a special thank you to our dear friend Michael Brady who always is there to help us.

With sincere gratitude,

God Bless,

Tudy and Gene Masella