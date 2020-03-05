Two women face hate crime charges for East Boston attack

Felony charges were issued against two Revere women for their alleged unprovoked attacks on a mother and her daughter who were speaking Spanish in East Boston’s Maverick Square.

Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, 25, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of Assault & Battery, two felony counts of Violating Constitutional Rights with Bodily Injury, and one felony count of Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon to wit: shod foot and Stephanie M. Armstrong, 25, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of Assault and Battery, and two felony counts of Violation of Constitutional Rights with Bodily Injury in connection with the Feb. 15 attack on a 46-year-old East Boston woman and her 15-year-old daughter.

The victims and witnesses each allege that without provocation Ennamorati and Armstrong began shouting at the mother and daughter and then physically attacked them because they were laughing and speaking to each other in Spanish.

“There is no place for hatred or bigotry in Suffolk County. The sense of entitlement and privilege these defendants must have felt to utter these hateful and racist words, and then to physically attack a mother and her child for laughing and speaking Spanish is outrageous and reprehensible. In Suffolk County we respect and protect everyone, no matter the God you worship, who you love, how you identify, the language you speak, your immigration status, or your physical and mental abilities. Everyone is welcome here. Everyone is worthy of dignity and respect. Everyone deserves to feel safe,’’ said District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

“My office requested the Boston Police Department Civil Rights Unit investigate this matter. The rise in Hate Crimes is completely unacceptable. I take these allegations very seriously and will personally be watching this case at every step.”

Both mother and daughter sought medical treatment. Ennamorati and Armstrong told officers they had been drinking and were behaving belligerently.

District Attorney Rollins said, “I want to point out and personally thank the people who witnessed this attack and stepped in to help.”

Ennamorati and Armstrong are scheduled to appear in East Boston District Court on March 9.