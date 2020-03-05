Police Briefs

RAN INTO TELEPHONE POLE

A Mountain Avenue man was allegedly driving drunk when he hit a telephone pole on Washington Avenue Feb. 24.

Around 4:20 p.m., police responded and found that the car had hit a telephone pole and veered into a driveway, where it hit a parked car. At the scene, police found two children that had been in the car, clearing more charges.

After an investigation, the man was believed to be intoxicated.

William Gulla, 51, of 550 Mountain Ave., was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation, malicious destruction of property over $1,200 and two counts of child endangerment while OUI.



EAST BOSTONIAN DRIVING OUI

An East Boston resident was arrested after an officer observed him run a red light and drive erratically on Feb. 23.

Around 1:54 a.m., the officer observed the car near Shirley and Thornton Street and saw it run a red light and stop sign. It also had front-end damage and appeared to have been in an accident.

The driver finally pulled over on Dehon Street, and was arrested after an investigation.

It was believed the car might have been in a crash somewhere in Chelsea before being spotted in Revere.

Fermin Galdamez, 37, of East Boston, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, motor vehicle lights violation, negligent operation and unlicensed operation.

PUNCHED THE DOOR

A Malden man and a Brockton woman were arrested on Feb. 24 after allegedly acting up at the Orange Grove liquor store.

Around 3 p.m., police were called to the store after the couple had caused a commotion. The man had attempted to buy alcohol, but didn’t have an idea. That caused him to start swearing and yelling. Then he allegedly punched the door and broke it.

Police caught up to the couple at a liquor store down The Ave.

David Concannon, 22, of Malden, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200 and disorderly conduct.

Giovanni Taleeke Murray, 23, of Brockton, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.