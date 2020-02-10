Letter to the Editor 2-05-2020

THANK YOU FOR DONATING

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Revere Police Department, we would like to thank all of our donors for making the 2019 Annual Toy Drive a success. The Department would like to express our gratitude to the following: Mayor Arrigo, Debby from the Mayor’s office, Secret Santa, Gina Raffa, from Revere High Patriots hockey team, Jessica from Imagination Station, Jack Satter House, Erika Diciccio from Dance Revolution, Marissa Savignano, and Ernie from Delta Management, Chelsea, Mass., Frankie Nuzzo from Greater Boston Fitness, George Maglione, Marilyn from BK’s Lounge, Moms Indian Motorcycles, Revere Police Officers who donated their time as well as toys, and the many others who showed support. This would not have been possible without your kindness and generosity.

Sincerely,

Chief James Guido