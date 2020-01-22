Obituaries 01-22-2020

Marie Pacchielat

Stop & Shop retiree, producer of prize-winning flowers, herbs and vegetables and member of Rossetti Seniors

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte 107) Revere for Melania (Depicolzuane) Pacchielat, 86, who passed on Sunday, Jan. 23 at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center of Revere following a brief illness. Her Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at the Immaculate Conception Church (corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 11:30 a.m., and will be immediately followed by entombment at Woodlawn Community Mausoleum, Sheffield Building.

Mrs. Pacchielat was born and raised in Italy, in a region now known as Croatia. She came to this country with her family in December of 1956. Mrs. Pacchielat, along with her late husband, Silvano, who died on Aug. 27, 2014, were the quintessence of devoted and loving parents. Both worked solely for the joy and welfare of their children.

Mrs. Pacchielat worked as a young woman in the garment industry in East Boston. Later, she worked as a clerk and food tester for Stop & Shop for over 18 years.

Mr. and Mrs. Paccchielat were the proud producers of prize-winning vegetables, herbs and flowers in their garden on Payson Street. Active until recently, she could still be seen working in her garden last summer.

She was also a proud and active member of the Rossetti Seniors, sharing her energy and engaging personality with all the other members.

She was the cherished mother of: Stefano J. Pacchielat of Lynn, Antonio Pacchielat and his wife, Claire of Easton and Daniel J. Pacchielat of Revere; the devoted sister of: Luciano Depicolzuane and his wife, Virginia of Seattle, Wash., Mirella Cirmia and her husband, Rosario of Revere, Ornella Vittoria and her husband, Salvatore of Everett and Nancy Vitagliano of Winthrop. She is also lovingly survived by many faithful nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews within both the Depicolzuane and Pacchielat families in the USA, Italy and Croatia.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Robert Elliott Feyler

One of a kind — true gentleman

Robert Elliott “Bob” Feyler, 74, formerly a longtime resident of Wilmington and Revere, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2019, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Bob was born on Feb. 18, 1945, the dear son of the late Kenneth and Alice (Cook) Feyler. He was raised and educated in Revere and a graduate of Revere High School. Bob loved his upbringing in Revere and enjoyed his first job working at the Revere Beach amusement park. Bob grew up with a love of cars, boats and being by the ocean.

In October of 1966 he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served the country. Bob completed several training courses and was stationed at Lackland and Shepard Air Force Bases in Texas. He was released from active duty and returned home to his family.

Bob married the “love of his life” Diana Paradis and the couple settled in Wilmington. He was dedicated to spending his time with his family, which included regular visits to their second home in Maine; a home built by Bob. While there he enjoyed snowmobiling, maintaining his property with his tractors and making sure that his children and grandchildren always had a great time.

Bob worked hard for his family; he started as an installer for New England Telephone which later became AT&T and finally Verizon. Bob’s work ethic, great personality and vast knowledge led him up through the ranks in the company. When he retired from the phone company, he took a position at Textron in Wilmington, where he made many good friends.

Bob’s other passion was spending summers on his boat in Essex where he enjoyed fishing and exploring Crane Beach. He was also a “jack of all trades” and especially enjoyed carpentry.

Later in life, he found great joy in his grandchildren whom he adored. On a regular basis, he would visit his children and grandchildren for dinner which was always followed by working on a project around their house.

Bob was truly the most kind, caring, thoughtful and patient man; thoughts that were resonated by everyone who met him. Bob’s legacy will be the influence he had on all who knew him and that was to be kind, giving and respectful to others. He was certainly “one of a kind” and a true gentleman; Bob will forever be loved and missed by many.

Bob was the beloved husband of Diana M. (Paradis) Feyler, devoted father of David Feyler and his wife, Kerry of Wilmington, Susan Sugrue and her husband, Jim of Keller, Texas, Kerri Staffier and her husband, Mark of Middleton and the late Daniel Elliott Feyler; devoted “Grampie” and “Bobum” to Daniel Feyler, Michael Feyler, Matthew Sugrue, Victoria Sugrue, Adam Staffier and Colin Staffier; dear brother of Kenneth Feyler and his wife, Dorothy of Peabody. Bob was also the “special uncle” to Ellen Gill, Peter Feyler as well as many Paradis Family nieces and nephews.

At Bob’s request, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P. O. Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.

Roberta Melone

Of Melrose, formerly of Revere

Roberta “Babe” (Jensen) Melone of Melrose, formerly of Malden and Revere, passed away on Jan. 15.

Roberta was active in the Reverites Ladies Bowling League and was also a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

Roberta was born in Revere on March 18, 1933, to the late Peter and Anna (Keates) Jensen. She was the beloved wife of the late Fred Melone, loving mother of Kim Lyons and her husband, David of Revere, Cindy Blanchard and her husband, William of Methuen, Teri Hynes and her husband, Gary of Peabody, Jody Melone of Melrose and the late Jamie Melone; cherished sister of Clara Cacciola and her late husband, Peter of Revere and the late Peter Jensen; adored grandmother of Casey and her husband, Dan Sieck, Brendan and his wife, Allison Blanchard, Courtney Lyons, Michelle Blanchard, Jeremy Hynes and his fiancé, Theresa and Jared Hynes. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Cora Sieck. Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923.

Adelaide Martignetti

Her family was her pride and joy

Adelaide Martignetti, our beloved Mother, Wife, Nonna, Bisnonna, Sister, Aunt and Friend, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19 surrounded by the love of her family. Also known as Nenella, Adelaide was born in 1936 in the picturesque village of Montefalcione, Italy, to parents Federico Martignetti and Maria Pagliuca. In 1958, Adelaide married Antonio Martignetti of Montefalcione and together they set out on a journey towards a life full of possibilities. Along with their first-born daughter, Michelina, the family immigrated to Canada in 1961. Adelaide adapted to new ways of life and the family welcomed a second daughter, Maria.

In pursuit of greater opportunities, the family immigrated for a second time in 1969. This move brought them to Revere, where they created a beautiful home. The family welcomed their son, Alessandro in Revere, and Adelaide was proud to say that her three children were born into three nations.

Adelaide and Antonio enjoyed 61 years of marriage and were forever in gratitude to God for all their blessings. Adelaide’s family was her pride and joy. She immersed herself fully in motherhood and homemaking and was a light in her family’s lives. She was a phenomenal chef and baker who united her family through her cooking and entertaining.

Being a Nonna brought so much happiness to her life and she was so proud of her grandchildren’s accomplishments. Her great-grandson Antonio was the apple of her eye and she would beam with pride at the mere mention of his name.

Adelaide was a force of unconditional love and strength to her family and she will be tremendously missed. Her family will keep her memory alive in their hearts and her traditions alive in their kitchens. Adelaide leaves behind her husband, Antonio, and her three children, Michelina Martignetti of Revere, Maria Swan and her husband, Michael of Revere, and Alessandro Martignetti and his wife, Paula of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her grandchildren Melissa Swan of Revere, Elijah Swan and his wife, Maria of Revere, and Brandon Carlson of Revere, in addition to her great-grandson, Antonio DeAndrade of Revere. Adelaide was the beloved sister of the late Rosa Gensale and her late husband, Florindo, the late Angela Spinelli and her late husband, Sabatino, the late America Martignetti and her late husband, Carmine, the late Raffaela Cocozza and her husband, Carmine, Giuseppe Martignetti and his wife, Giuseppina and Francesco Martignetti and his wife, Mima. She was the devoted sister-in-law of the late Emanuella Martignetti and her late husband, Ferdinando, Lucia Musto and her late husband, Biaggio, Suora Antonietta Martignetti, the late Ferdinando Martignetti and his late wife, Angela, the late Beniamino Martignetti and his wife, Elena, the late Felice Martignetti and his wife, Palmina and the late Alessandro Martignetti and his wife, Antonietta. Adelaide was also blessed with many nieces, nephews and cousins who she cherished and loved.

Family and friends will honor Adelaide’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. Friday morning before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Adelaide’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For guest book and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.