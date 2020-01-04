Obituaries 12-31-2019

Grace Healey

Lifelong Lynn Resident

Grace R. (O’Neil) Healey, a lifelong resi-dent of Lynn, passed away on Dec. 16. She was 93 years old.

Grace attended Lynn Public Schools, enjoyed being a homemaker and loved crossword puzzles and Jeopardy.

She was the loving daughter of the late Anne (Furey) O’Neil and Fred O’Neil, loving sister of the late Rose Holder and the late Ann Serino, the wife of the late Joseph M. Healey, devoted mother of JoAnne Fedele of Florida, Donna Aloisi and her husband, Attorney Peter Aloisi, of Lynnfield, Susan Healey and Michael Healey, both of Lynn and the late Jill Healey and Brian J. Healey. Additional-ly, Grace is survived by her loving grandchildren: Peter Aloisi and his wife, Kate of Boxford, Darlene Simpson, Kelly Simpson, Joseph Simpson, Kris Simp-son, Anthony Antonio, Adam Fedele, Starica Healey and Melonie Melanaphy and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces, neph-ews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Services were held privately by Paul Buonfiglio and Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere.

Patricia Horn

Member of ITAM Post 6 East Boston

Patricia A. (Conville) Horn of East Boston died on Dec. 26.

She was a member of ITAM Post 6 of East Boston.

The beloved wife of the late William H. Horn, she was the mother of Sean Horn of East Boston, sister of the late Mary T. Goebel, Alice Opideee, James, William, Francis, John, Thomas and Charles Conville and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral will be held from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. NEW LOCATION, [at Day Sq] East Boston on Saturday morning, Jan. 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church, 72 Maverick St., East Boston at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Friday, Jan. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. Parking assistance available. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan.

At her request, donations in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

MagrathFuneralHome.com.

Vittoria Fazzolari

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Vittoria (Palermo) Fazzolari, 91, of Revere and formerly of East Boston, passed away on Dec. 25 surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Francesco Fazzolari, loving mother of Rosa Napoli and her husband, Giuseppe of Revere, Rocco Fazzolari and his wife, Teresa of Abington, Teresa Schirripa and her husband, Francesco of Winthrop, Frank Fazzolari and Nancy Giangregorio and her husband, Pasquale of Revere; cherished Nonna of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and the dear sister of the late Domenic Palermo, Adolfo Palermo and Immacolata Fazzolari. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral was held from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. new location [at Day Sq], East Boston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, East Boston. Entombment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Donations in Vittoria’s memory may be made to either: Care Dimensions at give.caredimensions.org or Dementia Association at www.dementiasociety.org/donate. For additional information, please visit: MagrathFuneralHome.com.