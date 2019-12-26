Ocean Avenue Receives $1M Grant

On Wednesday at the State Police Barracks on Revere Beach Mayor Brian Arrigo joined Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and Revere’s elected officials to accept a $1 million MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant. The grant will be used for the Ocean Avenue Gateway project, which calls for infrastructure improvements ahead of the construction of two hotels planned for Revere Beach.

The $1 million grant will relocate overhead utilities and make intersection improvements on Ocean Avenue, clearing the way for the two planned hotels.

According to Mayor Arrigo the project will also include the resurfacing of approximately 2,000 feet of roadway, and the reconfiguration and resignalization of the intersection at Revere Beach Parkway. Collectively, the two permitted hotel sites will generate over 300 rooms and an 80-seat restaurant, with the larger of the two developments valued at $40 million.

“The infrastructure improvements will help advance the long-term goal of a well-conceived Revere Beach Transit-Oriented Development District,” said Mayor Arrigo. “Thanks to the support of Gov. Baker, Speaker DeLeo, Sen. Boncore, and Rep. Vincent, this will fuel the momentum happening in Revere, benefiting residents, visitors, and businesses along Ocean Avenue.”

Arrigo added that these grant monies will support the growth of Revere’s local economy by creating walkable space between the mixed-use community, centered between two T-stops. “Infrastructure improvements that advance transit-oriented development is key to a vibrant, sustainable, and attractive community that encourages residents and visitors alike to utilize public transit,” he said at the event

Secretary Mike Kennealy said these MassWorks improvements in Revere will also support increased multi-modal safety and connectivity between two prior MassWorks Infrastructure Projects at Shirley Avenue and Revere Beach Parkway. Additionally, the project will provide ancillary benefits for an adjacent 200-unit, multi-family housing development, which is currently under construction. All three private developments are located within a half mile of the Revere Beach MBTA Subway Station, and all three will advance the goals and vision of the city’s Revere Beach Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) District.

“This administration recognizes the importance of reliable, modern infrastructure to the safety and success of communities of all sizes,” said Secretary Kennealy. “This new MassWorks award builds on past grants and supports Revere’s vision for Ocean Avenue by unlocking new hotels and housing and benefiting the restaurants and businesses along Revere Beach.”

Speaker DeLeo called Ocean Avenue an important corridor in Revere, and the MassWorks grant will play an important role in improving and maintaining access to this community’s most precious natural resources – Revere Beach – as well as develop the surrounding area for current and future residents and visitors.

“The House has a long history in supporting infrastructure investments across the Commonwealth that draw visitors and support local business growth and develop housing in close proximity to public transit and public recreational spaces,” said DeLeo.

Revere State Rep. RoseLee Vincent thanked the Baker Administration and Speaker DeLeo for his advocacy for this MassWorks Grant.

“These upgrades from Eliot Circle to Shirley Avenue will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors to Revere Beach alike,” she said. “The project the City and DCR seek to undertake includes new lighting fixtures, new crosswalks, upgraded sidewalks and a resurfaced street. Oftentimes, constituents contact my office concerned about the state of the sidewalks along Ocean Avenue, as well as the condition of the street itself. I believe these targeted upgrades will be a great step toward improving Ocean Ave.”