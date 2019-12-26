Obituaries 12-24-2019

Carmelo Bottari

Life member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Local 3

Carmelo Bottari of Everett died on Dec. 19 at the age of 84.

Carmelo was a life member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen of Local 3 in Charlestown. He worked on the original brickwork laying at Government Center Boston.

Born in Messina, Sicily, Italia Superiore on April 18, 1935, he was the devoted father of Joanne Roy and her husband, Curtis of Newburyport, Maria Bottari of Revere, Derek Bottari and his wife, Susan of Danvers and Danielle Bottari and her husband, Doug of Winchester; cherished grandfather of Amanda Roy, Ashley Roy and David Moore and dear brother of Maria Gammacurta of Roslindale, Giovanni of Everett, Agatina Rinella of Medford, Nino of Brighton, and the late Stefano and Joseph. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

A Prayer Service will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. and all are welcome at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmelo’s name to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Giulia DiNucci

Johnnie’s Foodmaster retiree

Giulia “Maria” (DiCesare) DiNucci, 88, of Revere passed away Sunday, Dec. 15 with her daughters by her side. She was predeceased by her husband and soulmate, Fred T. DiNucci.

Maria was born and raised in San Pio, Italy, the daughter of the late Antonio and Giacomina DiCesare. While working as a nurse in Rome, she met her husband who was visiting family while serving in the U.S.A.F.

Maria immigrated to the United States in 1957 and settled in Revere, which was her husband’s home town. She became a U.S. Citizen in 1968.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane and Marisa of Revere and her son, Fred of Kissimmee, Fla. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Anthony DiNucci of Revere, her nephew, Fausto DiCesare, her sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews, all in Italy.

Maria enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at their summer home on Cape Cod. She also enjoyed political debates and watching the Boston Red Sox. She retired from Johnnie’s Foodmaster in 1997.

In Giulia M. “Maria” DiNucci’s memory, her family asks you to consider making a donation in her name to St. Jude’s memorial fund. Funeral services were private. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, Chelsea. For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit;

www.WelshFuneralHome.com.

Alfred Krasowski

Retired chemical engineer

Alfred A. “Fritz” Krasowski, 95, passed away in the peaceful surroundings of his home into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 20.

Alfred, or Fritz as he was known to all, was born in Chelsea in 1924, a beloved son of the late Boniface and Mary (Ratajczyk) Krasowski. Fritz and his siblings; the late Irene (Krasowski) McCarthy and Edwin Krasowski were all raised in Chelsea.

As a young man, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served honorably during World War II. After his discharge, he returned to Chelsea and soon was married to the former Stella (Gulino).

He was a resident of Revere for most of his life raising his family of two sons and six daughters. Fritz was employed by American Biltrite in Chelsea as a Chemical Engineer, crafting formulas for product development. He was widowed by the passing of the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Stella Krasowski in 2000.

In his lifetime, Fritz enjoyed each day with his loved and cherished 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was an active member of the New Hope Assembly Church in Saugus and a proud member of the Super Saints, often leading them in song.

After his formal retirement from work, Fritz kept active learning new skills in computers and electronics. He enjoyed keeping up to date with his family on social media.

In addition to his wife, parents and siblings, Fritz was also predeceased by a granddaughter, Kimberly Krasowski Eaton. He was the forever devoted father of Alfred “Fred” Krasowski of Revere and his partner, Kim Parker, Ellen Mastrocola of Reading, Joseph Krasowski and his wife, Kathy of Saugus, Elizabeth DeGenova and her husband, John of Georgetown, Marie DellaPaolera and her husband, Michael of Groveland, Valerie DeGeorge and her husband, Louis of Georgetown, Nancy Gondek and her husband, Alexander of Glastonbury, Conn., and Judy Burke and her partner, Joel Morehouse of Lowell. He was the cherished grandfather of Amy Cole and her husband, Justin, Stephanie Krasowski and her fiancée, Nick McNeil, Diana, Michael and Christina Mastrocola, Rachel and Michael Thater, Sarah, Emily and Rebecca Krasowski, Melissa and Maria DeGenova, Gina Concesion and her husband, Paul and Julianne DeGenova, Danielle and Daina DellaPaolera, Melanie and Sarah Albanese, Alexander Gondek, Daniel, Jessica and Jason Burke. He is also survived by five adoring great-grandchildren: Madison, Stella, Greyson, Zoe and Eloise.

Visiting hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. His funeral will begin from the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by services in the Woodlawn Chapel, 302 Elm St., at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Fritz being placed to rest with his beloved wife in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral home fully is handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Roger Pasinski and the doctors and nurses of Mass General Hospital and the staff of Care Dimensions Hospice Care.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.

www.stjude.org/donate For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit

www.WelshFuneralHome.com.

Christina Kumpel

Of Saugus

Christina (Portalla) Kumpel of Saugus passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 18 at the age of 27.

She was the beloved wife of Richard Kumpel of Saugus, cherished daughter of Eddie Portalla of Peabody and Lisa Barone of East Boston, dear sister of Heather Jordan of Everett and Ariana Portalla of Beverly and adored granddaughter of Donald F. Portalla Sr. of Wakefield and her late grandmother Corinne (Santarpio) Portalla. She also leaves behind her loving grandfather, Ronald Barone of Winthrop and grandmother Marilyn (Justice) Penta and her husband, Robert of Saugus. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Her dog, Jax will be lost without her.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Riverside Cemetery in Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA Angel, Donation Department, 350 S. Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Eleanor Petrello

Former active member at VFW Mottolo Post

Eleanor (Vigliotti) Petrello of Revere died on Dec. 18 at the age of 93.

Eleanor was a lifelong Revere resident and a graduate of Revere High School. She and her late husband, Ray were former active members at the V.F.W. Mottolo Post

The beloved wife of the late Raymond, she was the devoted mother of Retired Revere Firefighter Raymond Petrello and his wife, Ann of Topsfield, and Steven Petrello and his loving companion, Deb D’Arcangelo of Revere; loving grandmother of Steven Petrello, Ashley Petrello, Alexis Robbins and her husband, Peter, Rachel Welch and the late Michael Petrello; cherished great-grandmother of Dylan Welch, Arianna Robbins and Charles “Charlie” Robbins and dear sister of Robert Vigliotti and his wife, Ann of St. Paul Minn., Dorothy Moschella and her late husband, Joseph of Saugus and the late Alexander Vigliotti and his late wife, Marion. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. A prayer service will follow at 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be held privately at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eleanor’s memory to the charity of one’s choice. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Edward Patrick Gaff

Of Revere

Edward Patrick Gaff, 52, of Revere, passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by the love and adoration of his family on Thursday, Dec. 16, having been in failing health for some time.

Edward was born on Oct. 26, 1967 in Revere, one of three children of Patricia M (Trickett) Gaff and the late Laurence S. Gaff Sr. He was the brother of Lori Jean (Gaff) Mahar and her husband, Ray of Center Barnstead, N.H. and Larry Gaff and his wife, Mimi of Costa Mesa, Calif.; the uncle of Brian, Bree, Miki, Ana, Ava and the late James Patrick and the nephew of Edward Trickett and Joanne Zorbas, William Wise and his wife, Mary and he also leaves many cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Murphy O’Hara Funeral Home, Everett and internment was in Glenwood Cemetery.

David Allan

Served his country in World War II

David J. Allan, 98, formerly of Revere, and Gilford, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19 at The Beach House Assisted Living in Naples Fla., with his wife by his side.

David and Jean (DeMauro) Allan had recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with some of their family and friends.

Born in Malden on Nov. 11, 1921, he was the son of the late John W. and Evangeline (Rice) Allan. He graduated from Malden High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps in October 1939. After receiving basic training he was deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for specialized training and for the formation of the 1st Marine Division in February 1941. Advanced training at Quantico, Va., and Parris Island South Carolina was the prelude to machine gunner training in New River, N.C. in September 1941.

Promoted to Line Corporal in March of 1942, he was shipped out to the Pacific to Wellington, New Zealand for rehearsal landings for island battles in the Solomons. David landed on Guadalcanal on Aug. 7, 1942 and participated in the Battle of the Tenaru, Edson’s Ridge, Matanikau River, and Henderson Field.

He was then deployed to Australia in February 1943 to assist in the training of new troops for additional island offensives. He was relocated to Parris Island in June of 1944 then relocated to the Boston Navy Yard in January 1945 where he received an Honorable Discharge.

After leaving military service David worked for the Gillette razor blade company as a machinist and attended Northeastern University on a work study program and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering.

He joined the Massachusetts Electric Company and retired in 1986 as Manager of Consumer Services in Malden handling new requests for electric service by commercial and industrial customers. David served as the company representative in the communities served by Mass Electric and was very active in the Everett Rotary and various Chambers of Commerce.

David was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Charles H. Allan of North Reading and Robert Allan of Worcester, and a sister, Constance B. (Allan) DeFabio of Melrose. He is survived by his wife, Jean N. Allan, a daughter, Linda J. Allan, a daughter-in-law Pamela J. Comer, and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. Prayer Service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit, www.Buonfiglio.com

Rose Cimmaruta

Immigration and Naturalization Service retiree

Visiting Hours were held on Monday, Dec. 23 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Rose L. (LaConca) Cimmaruta who passed on Dec. 20 following a brief illness at CareOne at Essex Park of Beverly surrounded with the love and grace of her God and family. She was 91 years old this past Oct. 24. A Funeral Service conducted in the Funeral Home was followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Rose was born in East Boston to the late Giovanni B. “John” LaConca and Louise (Pizzi) LaConca. She attended Boston public schools and was a graduate of Girls High School, Class of 1945. After high school, Rose entered the workforce as a salesperson for Sears, Roebuck and Company. She also worked for a time as a Clerk at the Boston Public Library – Kirstein Business Branch in Copley Square where she met her best friend Laurie Abate. She later went to work at the Immigration and Naturalization Service where she retired from in 1992.

On Sept. 3, 1956, she married Oreste Cimmaruta from Sarno, Italy. They had two sons together; Joseph M. and John A. Cimmaruta. In 1968, they moved to Revere where they raised their family. They made many, many friends throughout the years. They enjoyed spending time at Foxwoods Casino, lots of dancing and traveling, especially to their native country, Italy. Rose also regularly attended her “girls only” Thursday night club group where they would reminisce, play cards and make plans for upcoming trips, in addition to eating their “home cooked” dishes and desserts.

The beloved wife of the late Oreste Cimmaruta with whom she shared 36 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 24, 1992, she was the adored mother of Joseph M. Cimmaruta of Tewksbury and John A. Cimmaruta and his wife, Angela of Malden; cherished grandmother of Charlene R. McCormack and her husband, Michael of Lowell, Jennifer L. Cimmaruta and her fiancé, Joshua Goodman, John J. Cimmaruta and James S. Cimmaruta, all of Revere and Tiffany P. Pemberton of South Korea. Rose also leaves in tender memory, her precious late grandson, Jesse M. Cimmaruta. She was the dear sister to Edward LaConca and his late wife, Marie of Lynn and the late Vincent J. “Jimmy” LaConca and his late wife, Josephine. She is also lovingly survived by her daughter-in-law, Lisa M. Cimmaruta of Revere, a great-grandson, Thomas McCormack of Lowell and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the proud daughter of the late Giovanni B. “John” LaConca and Louise “Pizzi” LaConca.

The family would like to thank the extraordinary staff of CareOne at Essex Park in Beverly, where Rose was a resident for the last few years of her life, for their amazing care and thoughtfulness during this difficult time. From grateful hearts, the family asks, remembrances be made to the Patients’ Activities Fund at CareOne at Essex Park, 265 Essex St., Beverly, MA 01915.

Funeral Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Robert Elliot Feyler

A true gentleman

Robert Elliott “Bob” Feyler, 74, formerly a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Bob was born on Feb. 18, 1945, the dear son of the late Kenneth and Alice (Cook) Feyler. Bob was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. Bob loved his upbringing in Revere and enjoyed his first job working at the Revere Beach amusement park. Bob grew up with a love of cars, boats and being by the ocean.

In October of 1966 he joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served the country. Bob completed several training courses and was stationed at Lackland and Shepard Air Force Bases in Texas. He was released from active duty and returned home to his family.

Bob married the “love of his life” Diana Paradis and the couple settled in Wilmington. Bob was dedicated to spending time with his family which included regular visits to their second home in Maine; a home built by Bob. While there he enjoyed snowmobiling, maintaining his property with his tractors and making sure that his children and grandchildren always had a great time.

Bob worked hard for his family; he started as an installer for New England Telephone which later became AT & T and finally Verizon. Bob’s work ethic, great personality and vast knowledge led him up through the ranks in the company. When he retired from the phone company, he took a position at Textron in Wilmington where he made many good friends.

Bob’s other passion was spending summers on his boat in Essex, where he enjoyed fishing and exploring Crane Beach. He was also a “jack of all trades”; Bob especially enjoyed carpentry. Later in life, he found great joy in his grandchildren whom he adored. On a regular basis, he would visit his children and grandchildren for dinner which was always followed by working on a project around their house.

Bob was truly the most kind, caring, thoughtful and patient man; thoughts that were resonated by everyone who met him. Bob’s legacy will be the influence he had on all who knew him and that was to be kind, giving and respectful to others. He was certainly “one of a kind” and a true gentleman; Bob will forever be loved and missed by many.

Bob was the beloved husband of Diana M. (Paradis) Feyler, devoted father of David Feyler and his wife, Kerry of Wilmington, , Susan Sugrue and her husband, Jim of Keller, TX, Kerri Staffier and her husband, Mark of Middleton and the late Daniel Elliott Feyler; devoted “Grampie” and “Bobum” to Daniel Feyler, Michael Feyler, Matthew Sugrue, Victoria Sugrue, Adam Staffier and Colin Staffier and dear brother of Kenneth Feyler and his wife, Dorothy of Peabody. Bob was also the “special uncle” to Ellen Gill, Peter Feyler as well as many Paradis Family nieces and nephews.

At Bob’s request, his Funeral Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P. O. box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com