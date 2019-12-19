RHS Girls Track Does Well at GBL Pre-Season Jamboree

The Revere High girls indoor track team turned in an impressive performance in the Greater Boston League’s pre-season jamboree that was held at the RHS field house last Wednesday. “The jamboree went well,” said RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna. “It was a great way to kick off the season and get the kids’ competitive juices flowing in a no-pressure type of atmosphere.” The Lady Patriots were led by their senior captains. Luana Barbosa ran an 8.5 in the 50 yard hurdles, a clocking that was 0.2 faster than any of her races last season and was also the fastest girls’ time of the evening. Luana followed that up by jumping 4’-8” in the high jump. “The D1 state-qualifying height is 4’-10”, so that is certainly on the horizon for Luana,” noted LaBruna. Crystal Valente was one of the top throwers on the night. Crystal’s best shot-put throw last year as a junior was 26’, but at the jamboree she came through with a toss of 26’-6”. Capping off a great night for the seniors was Kathy Umanzor, who ran a 49.2 in the 300 meter dash. “Kathy’s best time last season was 49.7, so to see that fast of a time this early in the season should set her up for a big year,” said LaBruna. LaBruna and his crew are scheduled to host Everett this evening (Wednesday) in their first dual meet of the 2020 season. “We beat them last year pretty handily, but I think it is going to be much closer this year,” LaBruna said. “Our girls are going to need to be ready.”