RHS Girls Basketball Drops Season-Opener

The Revere High girls basketball team turned in a gritty performance in their season-opening contest with a tough and physical O’Bryant High last Friday evening, but came up short by a score of 42-38 in a back-and-forth battle .

Skyla DeSimone led the Lady Patriots in the scoring department with 16 points, followed by Alanna Nelson with eight points. Lynzie Anderson played a tough defensive game.

“We are a young team, with girls playing their first year of varsity or stepping into bigger roles,” said RHS head coach Matt Willis. “We will certainly have to have a lot of effort from everyone to make up for the loss of last year’s leading scorer, Erika Cheever (20 ppg. in 2019), until Erika returns. We hopefully will be a tough group that will battle each and every game.”

Members of the 2020 varsity team, who will be led by senior captains Erika Cheever, Katie O’Donnell, and Chloe Giordano, are: juniors Isabella Cuartes, Lynzey Anderson, Alanna Nelson, Frankie DeAngelais, Elianni Monge, Nina Cassinello, Soleil Young, and Erika Anderson; sophomores Carolina Bettero, Skyla DeSimone, and Gianna Mahoney; and freshmen Elaysia Lung and Amaya.

Willis and his crew were scheduled to meet Everett this past Monday in their Greater Boston League season-opener.

They will host Somerville tomorrow (Thursday) evening at 6:00 and Newburyport on Monday at 6:30.