RHS Boys Track Shines at MSTCA Winter Festival

The Revere High boys indoor track team competed in Saturday’s MSTCA Winter Festival at the Reggie Lewis Center and came through with some impressive performances.

“The Winter Festival itself was an early-season success for us, as a handful of boys, old and new, turned in personal records (PR),” said RHS head coach Sam Ros.

The highlight of the event for Revere were the times recorded by Lucas Barbosa and newcomer Joe Llanos in the 55 meter dash.

“Both of these boys are coming off a very successful football campaign,” said Ros. “They finished fifth and seventh respectively with times of 6.77 and 6.79. The 6.77 is a huge PR for Lucas. Both times qualified the boys for the D1 State meet later in the year.”

The Patriots also did well in the 300 meter dash. The performance that caught everyone’s attention was Marco Cerbone’s clocking of 39.22.

“Marco also is a newcomer on the team,” Ros said, “so this was his first official race. That time sets him up to be one of the best 300 meter runners in the Greater Boston League so far.”

In the 600 meters, seniors Michael Adolphus and Antony Arias and freshman Sami El Asri competed. Michael and Antony both PR’ed with times of 1:33.66 and 1:36.92. Sami, in his first official race, ran a great time of 1:39.19, which ranks him at the top of the underclassmen in the GBL.

The 1,000 meters saw a contingent of Revere boys run PRs as well. Sophomore Victor Pelatere PR’ed with a 2:48.39, but right on his heels with his own PR was senior Fabio Tran with a 2:48.45. Senior Christian Madrid ran a respectable 2:54.14 to round out the top eight. Senior James Carpinelli and junior Carlos Quintanilla PR’ed with times of 3:05.64 and 3:06.16 respectively.

In the long jump, Revere captured first and second places in the Large School Division. Junior Cam Ventura barely edged out the win over Arias. Cam jumped 19’-4.75”, while Antony jumped 19’-4.50”.

“We had PRs all-around in the shot-put, but the boys were not satisfied because they wanted more,” said Ros. Leading the way for Revere was Rayan Riazi with a toss of 40’-08.25”, followed by Alaa Atoui with a throw of 39’-1.50”, Jaryd Benson with a heave of 38’-8.50”, newcomer Mazer Ali with a throw of 37’-9.50”, Barbosa with a toss of 37’-2.50”, and Yophee Ek with his throw of 36’-9.50”.

Revere closed out the meet with its 4 x 200 relay team of Llanos, Cerbone, Arias, and Ventura running a fast, early-season time of 1:36.98.

“We have high hopes for this season, as long as we don’t get hit with the injury bug like we did last outdoors,” added Ros.

The Patriots are set to host Everett this evening (Wednesday) in their first dual-meet of the 2020 campaign.