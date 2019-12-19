Obituaries 12-18-2019

Alphonse Petrosino

Retired Lt. Col. US Army Reserve

Alphonse P. “Sonny” Petrosino of Revere, formerly of Chelsea and Peabody, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Mass. General Hospital in Boston after a year long battle with Leukemia. He was 80 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, a son of the late Pasquale and Pearl Petrosino, Alphonse attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Boston. He continued his education at Boston College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army, served during the Vietnam Era and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve at the rank of Lt. Colonel. Together with his wife, the former Margaret W. “Peggy” Levy, they began their family at varied military bases. He settled his family for a short time in Peabody before moving to Revere for the past 45 years.

“Sonny” worked as an office administrator with Mass DOT Highway Division for 15 years before retiring at the age of 72. He enjoyed golf and held membership in the Meadowbrook Country Club in Reading and recently at Gannon Municipal Golf Club in Lynn.

During his lifetime, “Sonny” enjoyed following and supporting his grandchildren, attending all their sporting and athletic events, or just simply relaxing and entertaining family and friends and hosting home backyard gatherings.

He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Margaret W. (Levy) Petrosino, devoted father of Kevin Petrosino and his wife, Yen-Yen of Peabody, Patricia Stopa and her husband, Mark of Seminole, Fla., and the late Paul Petrosino; cherished grandfather of Katrina and Michael Petrosino and Camryn and Marinna Stopa and dear brother of Richard, Dennis and Patrick Petrosino.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, Thursday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. His Funeral will be Friday from the Welsh Funeral Home at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 570 Washington Ave., Revere at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with committal prayers at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are given to the care and direction of the Anthony Memorial – Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea. For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com.

Richard ‘Dick’ Buonfiglio

Of Revere

Richard “Dick” Buonfiglio, 85, of Revere, died recently.

He was the son of the late Pasquale “Patsy” and Theresa (Discenza) Buonfiglio, father of Laura J. Fitzpatrick and her husband, Rick and Lisa J. Oosterman and her husband, James; brother of the late Paul N. Buonfiglio and the late Dr. Ronald Buonfiglio and his surviving wife, Irma, Patricia Fiore and her husband, Ernest and Linda Villiotte and her husband, Richard; stepfather of Michael Shaw; grandfather of Sarah and Sean Fitzpatrick and step-grandfather of Ethan, Jeffrey and Stephen Shaw and brother-in-law of Marie (Tangusso) Buonfiglio. He is also survived by his former wife, Marilyn F. Clarke and by many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Dick’s request, there is no visitation. Arrangements are by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Dick’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Joseph James Williams

Retired baker and member of Revere Knights of Columbus

Joseph James Williams of Revere and Winthrop died on Monday morning, Dec. 2 at the Winthrop Place in Winthrop. He was 78 years old.

Born in Phoenixville, PA, the son of the late James and Frances (Grabowski) Williams, Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 17, 1959 during peacetime and was honorably discharged on Sept. 17, 1962.

He retired in 2001 as a baker at the Elm Street Bakery in Everett. He was a late member of the Knights of Columbus Council #16550 in Revere.

Joseph was the husband of the late Estelle L. (March) Williams, the beloved father of James M. Williams and his wife, Joyce of Peabody and is also lovingly survived by twin granddaughters, Sophia and Madelyn Williams of Peabody.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, where Joseph and his beloved wife, Estelle will be entered into rest.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.

Delia ‘Dee’ Martins-DeModena

Former Burlington Coat Factory supervisor

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Delia M. “Dee” Martins-DeModena who passed on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at her Revere home following a long battle with metastatic cancer. Her Funeral Mass will follow the Visiting Hours in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Delia “Dee” was born in the District of Praia da Vitoria, Portugal on March 11, 1962 and she settled in the U.S.A. in 1967. She was a resident of Cape Cod and a graduate of Sandwich High School, Class of 1980. She was also a resident of New Hampshire and has been a Revere resident for over 22 years.

While only working for about three years at Burlington Coat Factory on the supervisory level, she was well-loved and respected throughout the company. Actually, “Dee” was always received no matter where or when with warmth and genuine love and friendship. She thrived on the gift of family and friends.

She was the beloved wife and soulmate to Leonard V. “Lenny” DeModena, adored mother to Desiree E. Murray, Atty. Dianne E. DeModena-Saunders and her husband, William Saunders, all of Revere and Denine E. Morgan of Warwick, R.I.; devoted daughter to Laura (Nunes) Martins- Marques and her husband, Antonio of Madison, Maine, and the late John F. Martins; dear sister of Grace Carreiro of Anson, Maine, Jo-Ann Pouliot and her husband, Danny of Rhode Island, Suzann Martins of Ohio, Diane Darosa and her husband, Alvaro of Florida, Caroline Martins of Rhode Island, John Martins and his wife, Samantha of Madison, Maine, and the late, Maria and Grace Martins, John Martins and Maria Natale; cherished grandmother to Destiny R. and Deja S. Martin and William O. Saunders, all of Revere and Delina A. MacKay of Warwick, R.I. She is also lovingly survived by many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends of many years.

In lieu of flowers and because of Dee’s extraordinary love for children, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Giuseppe Amico

Hardworking member of Laborer’s Union Local 22

Giuseppe Amico of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away Dec. 12 at the age of 86.

Giuseppe came to the United States in August of 1971 with his family, residing in East Boston before settling in Revere in 1983. In 1978, he proudly became a U.S. citizen. He was a hard working laborer in the Local 22 Laborer’s Union.

Giuseppe was an avid gardener, always sharing his homegrown vegetables with friends and neighbors. He took great joy in helping raise his grandchildren. He enjoyed going for walks on the beach with his wife and spending time sharing stories with friends. His love for his wife of 56 years was immeasurable.

Born and raised in Sicily, Italy to the late Michael and Antonina (Natale), he was the beloved husband of Matilde (Giambra), cherished father of Antonella Cucuzza and her husband Carmelo of Revere, Sal

Amico of Revere and Joseph Amico and his wife, Elizabeth of Peabody; adored grandfather of Angelo Cucuzza and his fiancé, Britney, Melissa Cucuzza and her fiancé, Paul, Joseph Cucuzza, Kathryn Amico and Joseph Amico and the dear brother of the late Grazia, Josephine, Michael, Antonio and Assunta Amico.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. At the family’s request and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Giuseppe’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message for the family in the guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Ronald Gallant

Chelsea Police Department retiree

Ronald Gallant, Ret. CPD, died on Dec. 11 at the age of 72.

Born in Everett on Jan. 15, 1947 to the late Paul and Gertrude (Spellman), he was the dear brother of the late Paul A. Gallant, cherished uncle of Paula Burns and her husband, Richard of Florida and he is also survived by his loving great niece, Kelsi Burns of Florida.

Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Chelsea Police Department after 29 years of service. He liked his trips to Florida and enjoyed playing cards. In his free time, you would find him on the lake fishing or in the woods hunting. Ron was a member of the Beachmont VFW and the French Club.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s name to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Esther Ruth Wexler

Centenarian

Esther Ruth Babener Wexler, 100, of Norton, entered into rest on Dec. 13.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Wexler, loving daughter of the late Morris Paul and Annie Weiner, dear sister of Irving D. Weiner of Norton and four late sisters: Jeanette Lee of Wayland, Evelyn Sweeney of Norton, Lily Celata of Las Vegas and Ray Cummings of Revere. She is also survived and so loved by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, Cary Square, today, Wednesday, Dec. 18 at noon. Interment will be in Beth Israel Cemetery, Everett. For guest book and directions visit www.torffuneralservice.com.

Estelle Alyce ‘Stella’ Zolla Abbene

Artist and member of several art organizations

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, Revere for Estelle Alyce “Stella” Zolla Abbene, 99, who passed following a brief illness on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 20 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 10:30 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Born and raised in Revere, she attended Revere Schools and was a 1937 graduate of Revere High School. She continued her education at Bryant & Stratton Business School, then on to Vesper George School of Art and finally studying at the Museum of Fine Arts. She was a member of the Copley Society of Boston and the Wayland, Marblehead and Swampscott Art Associations.

During the Truman administration, she worked for the U.S. Navy Department in Washington, D.C., which won her a Citation for Meritorious Civilian Service from the U.S. Navy in the early 1950s.

“Stella,” who would have celebrated her 100th birthday on April 8, 2020, was a member of the Zolla family, one of the first Italian settling families in Revere, along with her late husband, William Abbene, whose family enjoyed the same distinction.

A woman of grace and charm, she was a devotee of her lifelong Revere parish community (Immaculate Conception Parish of Revere) and was both a frequent communicant and eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception until moving to Brooksby Village of Peabody over 16 years ago.

Estelle was an avid and competitive golfer and longstanding member of Bellevue Golf Club of Melrose. From 1960, she took on the role as an outstanding homemaker raising her daughter and working most happily on her art.

She was the beloved wife to the late William Abbene for over 46 years until his death on Feb. 2, 2006. Estelle reluctantly leaves her devoted daughter, Maris Louise Abbene of Medfield and her cherished grandson, Nathaniel William Thompson and his fiancée, Meaghan Hoyt of Framingham. She was the dear sister to Marion Y. Zolla of Chelsea and William R. Zolla of Danvers and to the late Louise DeStefano and her husband Joseph, Evelyn Corea and her husband, Frank and Frank E. Zolla, James A. Zolla, Jr. and Brother Richard P. Zolla; special aunt to Ronald W. Zolla and his wife, Lee, Toni Sicari and her husband, Sebastian and Leslie Zolla, their children and many other Abbene family nieces and nephews. She is also lovingly survived by her brother-in-law, Atty. Antonio Abbene, Jr. and his wife, Florence of Revere. She was also predeceased by her parents, James A. Zolla and Louise (Sessa) Zolla and her Abbene family:, Dante and Marie Abbene, Benjamin and Mary Abbene and Leo and Anna Pistorino.

The family is most grateful to the Care Dimensions Hospice staff, aides and nurses who lovingly cared for her, the entire Brooksby Community in Peabody where she lived for more than 16 years and is most especially and eternally grateful to Dr. Anju Nohria, M.D., David Molway, N.P. and their associates at the Brigham & Women’s Cardiovascular Center for their decades of extraordinary care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Albert Paul Laber

Veteran of World War II and the Korean War

Albert Paul Laber of Revere died on Dec. 17 at the age of 93.

Albert proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He fought in World War II and received the Asiatic-Pacific Medal with 1 Star, American Area Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal with 1 Star, World War II Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After his Honorable discharge in April of 1947, he would again see battle but this time in the Korean War in 1950.

Born in Boston on April 21, 1926, to the late George and Elizabeth (Thomas), he was the beloved husband of the late Marie “Wee Wee”(LaBella), devoted father of Denise Letizia and her husband, John “Bean” of Revere, cherished grandfather of Denise Letizia and Anthony Letizia, both of Revere and adored great-grandfather of A.J. and Dominic Letizia of Dracut and Maura Letizia of Everett. He was the dear brother of the late Thelma Little, Maryann Ackerman, George Laber and Althea Davis.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Dec. 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Noon PM Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Lawrence Scannelli

Of Sturbridge

Lawrence “Larry” Scannelli, 63, of Sturbridge escaped this mortal realm on Dec. 12. He died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital from complications caused by a seizure.

Although he lived all his childhood and adult life in an institution for the mentally disabled, Larry touched many lives, including that of his legal guardian, Mona Lisa, who became his angel on earth at Munson Hospital. She was responsible for securing him a permanent home through Venture Community Services where he was beloved by the various caregivers and four house residents who worked and lived at his group home in Sturbridge. They were his true family.

But genetics is everything! Thus, Larry lives on through his brothers Richie, Ron and Steve, particularly through their uncanny resemblance to Larry. The brothers all share Larry’s appreciation for music, dancing and good food. Larry also lives on through his younger sister ,Lisa.

Although Larry did not have the opportunity to have a family of his own, his siblings provided him with many nieces and nephews, who also love many of the things Larry appreciated. Larry has now been reunited with his parents, Rose and Alfonso Scannelli, and his older sister Joanne Silva Scannelli.

Lastly, Larry’s funeral and burial are made possible by his Aunt Philomena Mario who gave generously to assure that her nephew would be memorialized and buried with dignity. Services will be held at Buonfiglio Funeral Home in Revere, on Dec. 23. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and the prayer service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Larry will be laid to rest in St. Michael Cemetery in Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ventures Community Services https://secure.qgiv.com/for/vcs in Sturbridge, Mass.

Lillian Boudette

Retired manager for medical affairs at Boston’s Nashua Street Registry of Motor Vehicles

Funeral Services were held privately at the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals for Lillian M. “Chickie” (Ginnetti) Boudette, 90, who passed on Saturday, Dec. 7 at her Revere residence following a long illness. Interment with her dear husband, Bernard F. “Franny” Boudette, who passed on Feb. 11, 2015, was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. “Chickie” was born, raised and lived her entire life Revere and was a graduate of the Class of 1947 at Revere High School. She went to work for the Registry of Motor Vehicles soon after after and spent over 30 years at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Boston (the Nashua Street building) where she rose to the rank of Manager of Medical Affairs. All of her sisters, (the Ginnetti Girls), Virginia, Frances and Anna would also work at the Registry with “Chickie” and together, they were a force not to be reckoned with. According to the girls, “Revere owned the registry” and when a Revere friend appeared, magic happened and all lines vanished and suddenly the “Revere friend” would be first in line. It was truly in experience for a friend of “Chickie’s” or any of the Ginnetti Girls to visit the Nashua Street branch of the RMV. She was the cherished mother of Karen M. Webb and her husband, William “Bill” of Revere and the adored grandmother to Eric J. Webb and Kristin E. Toledo and her husband, Donny, all of Revere; the sister of the late Frances D. Gennaco, Virginia R. Papa, Anthony, Dante, Spartaco Ginnetti and Anna Sasso. Many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive her. She was also the awesome great-grandmother to Jordan, Maxwell and Isabella. Remembrances may be made to your favorite charity. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.