Obituaries 11-27-2019

Richard Promise

Well-Known Staple of Revere TV

Richard “Rick” Promise of Revere died on Nov. 21 at the age of 68.

Born in Peabody on Jan. 5, 1951 to the late James J. Promise Sr. and Margaret (Minigell), he was the devoted husband of 25 years to Kristine (Doyle), beloved brother of Patricia Baldwin and her husband, Tim of Nebraska, Ed Promise of Florida and the late James J. Promise Jr. and his surviving wife, Gerri of Peabody; adored uncle of Matthew, Michael, Michelle, Shane, Paul, Dana, Donna, Ellen and Lisa. He is also survived by many dear friends. Funeral service and burial will be held at a later date.

RevereTV was saddened to hear the news today that our friend and colleague Rick Promise has passed away. Rick was with RevereTV from the beginning and with KBLE TV before that. He was a staple at many community events and covered the local meetings for over a decade. We pass along our condolences to his wife Chris and his family.

Anthony Buono

Fondly Referred to as ‘The Mayor of Revere’

Anthony “Tunney” Buono of Revere died on Nov. 20 at the age of 93.

Born in East Boston on Sept. 11, 1926 to the late Nicola and Fortuna Buono, he was married in 1954 to the late Mary Fitzgerald Buono with whom he had three children. He was the devoted father of Thomas Buono of Tewksbury, Michele McGinnis and her husband, Chuck of Shrewsbury, and the late Patricia Buono; cherished grandfather of Michael McGinnis and his wife, Jill, Matthew McGinnis and his wife, Emily, Stephen McGinnis and his wife, Michelle, and Jennifer Buono and the adoring great grandfather of Rose, Norah, Alexandria and Scarlette; dear brother of the late Arthur, Peter, Michael, Joseph, Phyllis and Mildred. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Anthony proudly served his country in the United States Army in World War II as a combat medic in the Philippines and received the Asiatic and Pacific Theater Ribbons.

Growing up, he was an undefeated boxer and was given the nickname “Tunney” named after the great professional boxer, Gene Tunney.

In 1943, he graduated from East Boston High School, ranking second in his graduating class.

For the past 40 years, Anthony lived on Revere Beach, a place he truly loved. He was an avid swimmer. He enjoyed spending his days sitting on the beach wall, engaging in conversations with the many many people he knew throughout the city. He was fondly referred to as the “Mayor of Revere.” Anthony will be sorely missed by his family and the many people he touched throughout his lifetime.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. (Everyone meet directly at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Helen Vecchiarello

Worked at Grover Manor, Revere Hospital and Atlanticare of Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral for Helen (Pazyra) Vecchiarello who passed away at the Katzman Family Center for Living in Chelsea on Saturday, Nov. 23

She was 87 years old.

Her funeral will be conducted from Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere, today, Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. and Winthrop Ave.) Revere at noon and immediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Born in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Apolonia (Hardel) Pazyra, she attended Chelsea schools and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. Shortly after high school, she married John B. Vecchiarello and the couple settled in Revere to begin their family.

A devoted wife and mother, Helen also worked outside of the home for many years in the housekeeping department for various local hospitals including the Grover Manor and the

Revere Memorial Hospital. She retired from the Atlanticare Nursing Home (now the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center) in Revere in the early 1990s.

Helen was an avid gardener and to honor her memory, please plant a special flower in the spring.

She was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late John B. Vecchiarello, who passed on July 26, 2015; devoted mother of Rosanne Rossetti and her husband, Robert of Malden and Suzanne Mirisola and her husband, Guy of Revere; cherished grandmother of Corey Mirisola and his wife, Kaitlyn of Lynn, Ryan Mirisola of Revere, Robert J. Rossetti of Danvers, Adam Rossetti of Tewksbury and Alexis Rossetti of Malden; adored great-grandmother of Emma Rose; dear sister of the late Irene Cyr, Anne Chaklos, Angela Ford, Joseph, Jane and Frank Pazyra. She is also lovingly survived by her sister in law, Concetta “Tina” Lonardelli and her husband, Jack of Cambridge and by many caring nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the Katzman Family Center for Living, formerly the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, including the doctors, nurses, aides, kitchen and maintenance staff for the exceptional care given to Helen. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Joseph Gulla

A Gentleman Who Will be Missed by All

Joseph A. Gulla, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Nov 20 at the age of 73.

Joseph’s parents were the late William J. Gulla and the late Mary (Puopolo), both of Revere. He leaves his devoted spouse, Linda (Tempesta) with whom he shared 54 years of marriage; his loving son William “Billy” Gulla and his longtime companion, Marisa Birritteri and cherished granddaughters, Jayla and Gianna Gulla. Joseph also leaves his dear sister, Teresa Marchese and her spouse, James of Saugus, his brother-in-law, Richard Tempesta and Bernice, his sisters-in-law, Janice Renda and her late spouse, Joseph and Darlene Troisi and her spouse, Robert and many loving nieces and nephews.

Joseph was a gentle man who will be missed by all.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 . For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Christine Cribbie

Former Clerk at Angelique’s Specialty on Route One in Saugus

Funeral Services were conducted on Saturday, Nov. 16 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for Christine D. (Franco) Cribbie, a 68 year resident of Revere, who passed away following a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 11 at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital. She was 98 years old. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Everett, she was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1939. Seventy-six years ago, in 1943, she married Dexter W. Cribbie and they enjoyed 73 years united in happiness until his sudden passing on April 9, 2016.

Following the marriage of her daughters, she took a clerk’s position at the former Angelique’s Specialty Shoppe on Route 1 in Saugus. Her radiant and very competent personality rendered her an asset in the sales aspect of the shoppe. She remained at her position for 15 years until she retired at the age of 70. The family who owned and operated the Shoppe considered her family as she felt and maintained a close and loving relationship until her passing with the daughter of the Shoppe’s owners, Kristin “Tina” Thomas and her husband, Robert of Saugus. Often, Christine would refer to “Tina” as her third daughter.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dexter W. Cribbie with whom she shared 73 years of marital happiness until his passing on April 9, 2016, the cherished mother of Judith A. “Judy” Santeusanio and her late husband, John N. Santeusanio of Revere and Cheryl M. Covalucci and her husband, John J. of Hubbardston, Mass.; adored grandmother of John D. Santeusanio and his wife, Renee of Revere, Steven J. Santeusanio and his wife, Tracey of Abington, Shawn M. Watson and his wife, Carrie of Medford, Christopher J. Watson and his fiancée, Patty Smith of Quincy, Robin M. Watson of Gardner and the late Jill C. Santeusanio. She is also lovingly survived by five great-grandchildren: Joseph Santeusanio of Revere, Ross M. Watson, Raquel M. Watson, Christopher J. and Andrew C. Watson, all of Medford and Haley C. Watson of Stoneham. Christine also leaves her faithful surrogate daughter, Kristin “Tina” Thomas and her husband, Robert of Saugus. She was the dear daughter of the late Salvatore and Theresa (Cerio) Franco and the proud sister of the late Ruth Mudge and Robert and Richard Franco. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive her.

Remembrances may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St. Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01943.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

To send online condolences, please visit: Vertuccioandsmith.com .

Edna Dankens

An Intelligent Woman of Faith and Giving

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Nov. 22 in Immaculate Conception Church, Revere for Edna M. (Matthews) Dankens who died on Monday, Nov. 18 at her home in Andover surrounded by her family. She was 93 years old. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Edna was born and raised in East Boston. She attended Boston Public Schools and was a graduate of Girls High in Roxbury, Class of 1943.

Edna was married in 1956 to Charles P. Dankens. The couple settled in Revere and it was here where they made their home.

Edna was a very proud housewife and mother of her only child, Peter. She raised her son and maintained a beautiful home for her family.

During this time, Edna remained quite close with all of her siblings. Edna always put her family above all and was a woman of faith and a woman of giving. Her charitable giving was always done in a quiet manner and anonymously, never looking for credit or accolades. She gave from her heart and was always generous when doing so, whether it was a church event, fundraiser, a person in need or just a little something for the busboy at a restaurant. Her giving and caring ways demonstrated her character and her graceful persona.

In her later years, Edna returned to work as an Administrative Assistant for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Energy and Resources. During her time working there, she longed to further her education and so she enrolled in Boston University as a student while working full time and tending to her responsibilities as mother and wife.

In 2000, Edna became a proud Alumna of Boston University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Art & Art History. She was very proud of this personal accomplishment due to her deep passion for art and art history.

Edna was an avid traveler to Europe, Canada and other parts of the world and would always frequent museums to learn and view artwork on exhibit. She was also an avid reader of all types of books and novels.

In her later years, she moved to Andover to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, Maria and her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved being around them.

She was a gracious witty, articulate and very intelligent woman who her family truly cherished and loved.

She was the devoted wife of the late Charles P. Dankens, the loving mother of Peter C. Dankens and his wife, Maria of Andover; cherished grandmother of Charles J., Catherine M. and Claire E. Dankens, all of Andover; dear sister of George J. Matthews and his wife, Kathleen of Manchester by the Sea, Ann Regan and her late husband, Thomas of Belmont, Dr. Wallace J. Matthews, Jr. and his wife, Sherry Loo of Honolulu, Hawaii and the late Alicia F. Matthews and Joan Peterson. She is also lovingly survived her caring aide, Olga Garcia and by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 260 Merrimack St., Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Attn. Development Office. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Marguerite Belgiorno

Talented Seamstress, Proud Homemaker and Excellent Cook – Her Family Was Her Greatest Achievement

Funeral Services were conducted on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere for Marguerite P. (Ricciardelli) Belgiorno, who passed away in the serene presence of her God and her loving family and in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, Nov. 20 after a very brief illness. She was 96 years old. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Marguerite was born in Glens Falls, N.Y., to Antonio and Mary (Fusco) Ricciardelli. Shortly thereafter, the family moved from New York and settled in East Boston. Marguerite was educated in Boston Schools and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1940.

She began a career as a seamstress after graduation working in the garment district for several years, specializing as a “Millner” making hats.

On Sept. 6, 1942, she married the love of her life, Ermanno “Al” Belgiorno. The couple moved to Revere in 1954, where they raised their family.

Marguerite continued to work as a seamstress, her work was her passion. She loved to sew and make creations. While she was raising her family, she continued as a seamstress working from her home. Her client list grew as everyone would seek her out for their tailoring needs. She never let anything go to waste and she would find various uses for all of her materials. Her talents were endless and so were her limits. She could turn a pair of old drapes into a dress, re-wire a lamp, refinish a piece of furniture, upholster a chair or whatever needed to be repaired. Marguerite was also a proud homemaker and excellent cook.

Her greatest achievement was her family, it was her biggest love and her favorite place to be was with her family. She surrounded herself with her children and grandchildren all the time. She was an active grandmother, always present at her grandchildren’s sporting events, games, recitals or whatever the occasion.

Her love was always present for her family and they demonstrated the same for their beautiful wonderful loving matriarch.

She was the devoted wife of 74 years to the late Ermanno A. “Al” Belgiorno, who passed on Jan. 19, 2017; loving and proud mother of Paula M. DeSimone and her husband, Christopher of Pepperell, Stephen P. Belgiorno and his, wife Taryn of Danvers and Denise C. Belgiorno and her fiancé, Zino Amato of Revere; cherished grandmother of Pamela C. Jeffre and her husband, Daniel of Clearwater, Fla., David M. DeSimone and his wife, Tierney Bianconi of Somerville, Diana M. Belgiorno of Danvers and Leanne R. Belgiorno of Manhattan, N.Y.; adored great-grandmother of Elias C. and Isaac D. Jeffre of Clearwater, Fla.; dear sister of Robert Ricciardelli and his wife, Alice of Melrose and the late Joseph, Eugene A. “Al”, Albert, Angelo and Anthony Ricciardelli. She is also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and wonderful neighbors who became extended family.

Remembrances may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., Ste 19, Malden, MA 02148. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Lawrence Centrella

Boston Globe Retiree

Lawrence H. Centrella of Boxford, formerly of Revere, passed away Nov. 21 at the age of 74.

Lawrence was a U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was a dedicated pressman for The Boston Globe, retiring after 40 years of service. An avid golfer, Lawrence was also a member of the Gannon Golf Course.

He was the beloved husband of the late Suzanne (Sozio) Centrella, cherished father of Jason Centrella and his wife, Loredanna of Melrose, Damien Centrella of Revere and Gina Centrella and her husband, Michael O’Hara of Boxford; adored grandfather of Adriana and Sofia Centrella, Nicholas Masucci and Michael and Giana O’Hara and dear bother of David Centrella of Dorchester and Anthony Centrella of Hopkinton.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lawrence’s memory to the Jordan Boys & Girls Club of Chelsea, 30 Willow St., Chelsea, MA 02150. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Vincent Romanelli

Of Revere, Formerly of Everett

Vincent A. Romanelli of Revere passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital at the age of 72.

Vinny was born in Everett on Oct. 5, 1947 and graduated from Everett High School in 1965. He moved to Revere and lived there until his passing. Vinny spent the last 20 years working at Sealed Air in Ayer.

Vinny was the son of Charles and Francis (Marshall) Romanelli of Everett. He is survived by his sisters, Gilda (Jill) Taylor and her husband, Lester H. Jr. of Middleton, Jeanne Bowne and John of South Venice, Fla., and Jacqueline (Jackie) Rose of Arlington, Heights, Ill., along with nephews, John, Derek, Mark and Nicholas and nieces Diane and Cassandra.

At the request of the family, burial will be private with arrangements by Mackey Funeral Home in Middleton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on-line at www.stjude.org/give/memorial in his honor. For additional information, visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.