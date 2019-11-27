CHA Staff Honored by Metro Boston EMS Council

Joshua Mularella, DO, director of EMS and Prehospital Medicine at Cambridge Health Alliance, has been named the EMS Physician of the Year by the Metropolitan Boston Emergency Medical Services Council (MBEMSC). Additionally, nurse manager Janine Hogan MSN, MBA, RN, CEN, received the EMS Nurse of the Year award from MBEMSC. These awards honor healthcare providers who contribute in a significant way to the development of EMS skills, efforts and education in the greater Boston region.

Dr. Mularella arrived at CHA in 2015. He previously was an attending physician at Upstate Medical University (Syracuse, New York) and also served as a Naval Hospital Corpsman. “Dr. Mularella’s easy manner and understanding of EMS field providers are immediately apparent as well as his desire to teach and improve patient care,” wrote a nominator. “His realistic approach and perspective, coupled with his sense of humor and his ability to relate to all levels of providers are simply amazing.”

Ms. Hogan has worked at CHA since 2013 after spending time at Boston Medical Center. “Janine shines in many areas, she is always a very patient and nurturing teacher, she has an incredible bedside manner and is the consummate professional,” wrote a nominator. “Many paramedic students have found Janine to be an exceptional resource while doing their clinical rotations at Cambridge Hospital. She’s always quick with helpful tips, succinct explanations and an encouraging word for new providers.”

The Metropolitan Boston Emergency Medical Services Council coordinates the delivery of emergency medical services to more than two million residents living in EMS Region IV. The 61 communities in the Region IV area are served by 70 licensed ambulance services and 25 acute care hospitals. The council also promotes public and professional education, encourages research and promotes inter-agency coordination and collaboration.