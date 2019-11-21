News RHS Patriots End Playoff Run as D-4 Finalists by Journal Staff • November 21, 2019 • 0 Comments HEADS HIGH: Coach Lou Cicatelli holds the Division 4 Finalists plaque with captains Jonathan Murphy (7), Lucas Barbosa (23) Mazer Ali (27), Zach Furlong (22) and Jaryd Benson (50). The 9-1 Pats are only the second team in school history to win nine football games in a season, and if they were to win on Thanksgiving Day against Winthrop, could become the first in school history to win 10 games in a season. The Patriots went into Friday’s game undefeated, but met a powerful Melrose team, dropping the contest 42-7.