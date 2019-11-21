Horses and Heroes Foundation Honors Fire Chief Chris Bright

The Horses and Heroes Foundation honored Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright during an impressive outdoor ceremony at the Point of Pines Fire Station.

Accompanied by his proud family, Chief Bright became the first member of the firefighting profession to have a horse named in his honor by the foundation.

Skyllar Mulvaney, executive director and founder of the organization, formally named the horse, “Chief Bright,” in honor of the leader of the Revere Fire Department. The horse will serve in the United States Park Police’s mounted unit in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Bright was recognized for his outstanding record of public service, including a dramatic rescue of a family member from a burning house several years ago.

Speaker Robert A. DeLeo said to Chief Bright and the large delegation of RFD firefighters in attendance, “Thank you for all you do each day to keep our communities, our homes, and our families safe.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo also congratulated Chief Bright on the historic recognition for the Horses and Heroes Foundation. “Being mayor the last four years, I think back to one of the easiest decisions I had to make, which was selecting Chief Bright as the chief of the Fire Department and I’ve been told many times it’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, so thank you, Chief, and it’s an honor to be here.”

Arrigo praised Bright, saying throughout his career he has been the consummate public servant.”

“Everyone knows of the rigors of firefighting and he has acquired one of the most invaluable personal traits that anyone could look for – and that is leadership. Leadership is a unique quality that allows the chief to command a force that lives together, works together, saves lives together, and risks their lives together – and all for our community.”

After the ceremony, Chief Bright told Channel 5 and Channel 25 personnel who covered the ceremony, “I want to thank my family, my friends, my department here for taking time out of their schedule to be here – I’ll never forget this day.

“I appreciate all the thought and kindness from the people here,” said Bright. “It’s always special to be the very first. It means a lot to me. I don’t take this for granted. It’s a beautiful honor.”